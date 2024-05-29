Drilling Tools Market Growing at ~3.4% CAGR by 2033

The drilling tools market is likely to witness a 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2023 and 2033, states Future Market Insights (FMI). Sales are estimated to skyrocket from USD 7.7 billion in 2023 to USD 10.8 billion by the end of 2033. The drilling tools industry had reached a value of USD 7.4 billion in 2022.

The global drilling tools industry is expected to experience robust growth in the coming years, driven by several factors. The demand for drilling tools is mainly driven by increasing global energy demand. Growing exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector have also prominently contributed to expansion. The rise in drilling activities for unconventional resources, such as shale gas, has further boosted the demand for drilling tools.

Another trend that is driving the drilling tools industry is the growing focus on sustainability and environmental protection. Governments around the world are introducing strict regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy sources. As a result, there is increasing demand for drilling tools that are eco-friendly and reduce the environmental footprint of drilling activities.

Key Takeaways from the Drilling Tools Market Report:

The drilling tools industry is forecast to expand CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The United States drilling tools industry is expected to be valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2033.

in 2033. The United Kingdom is set to witness a sum of US$ 404.2 million by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. In terms of product, drilling tubular segment is estimated to propel at a CAGR of 3.2% during the projection period 2023 to 2033.

during the projection period 2023 to 2033. By application, the on-shore segment dominates the drilling tools industry, and sales are projected to exhibit a 1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Recent development:

In March 2021, Enteq launched the SABER Tool, a new substitute for the traditional rotary steerable system (RSS) for guided drills. Utilizing organically guided pressure variations, the SABER, on the Tool steers at the drilling bit face, giving true “at-bit” geosteering.

Enteq launched the SABER Tool, a new substitute for the traditional rotary steerable system (RSS) for guided drills. Utilizing organically guided pressure variations, the SABER, on the Tool steers at the drilling bit face, giving true “at-bit” geosteering. In July 2019, Haliburton was granted an agreement from Kuwait Oil Company for comprehensive offshore drilling services for six high-pressure, elevated temperatures exploration wells on two jack-up rings in the Arab Gulf. The business will offer and oversee the drilling process, liquids, wireline, perforating, well evaluation, cementing, and other offshore logistics services. Halliburton will supply an offshore ring along with the boats for the project.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Tubular

Motors

Bits

Reamers & Stabilizers

Collars

Others

By Application:

On-shore

Off-shore

By Region: