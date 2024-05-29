Food Waste Management Market Set to Surge to US$ 121.8 Billion by 2033,

CITY, Country, 2024-May-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The food waste management market is estimated to be valued at US$ 70.0 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to value at US$ 121.8 billion by 2033. The sales of food waste management are likely to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

An increase in waste, uneaten or unfinished food, is bolstering the demand for food waste management during the forecast period. The growing awareness about food wastage among consumers and various government initiative programs are increasing the adoption of food wastage management. End-use industries such as animal feed, fertilizer, and renewable energy are driving the market expansion.

These industries make biofuels and fertilizers and produce urea for agricultural purposes, consequently increasing market opportunities. Moreover, with the rising kitchen waste, local food vendors, hotels, and other food service centers are boosting the adoption of food waste management. In addition, the growing population, environmental issues, and spoilage of food due to excess quantity are further enhancing the sales of food waste management.

Growing accessibility of imported food items and untasted food is rapidly enhancing the food waste management market share. Moreover, large companies generate a quantity of food daily through food processing, servicing, and others during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2749

What Measure does Government take to Reduce Food Waste?

Globally, several countries are focused on reducing the wastage of food by initiating various programs. Food wastage is a significant challenge that impacts the environment, society, and economies on the global market. Therefore, it is an important topic for most countries. However, many countries are wasting a huge quantity of food. On the flip side, some countries faced hunger due to a lack of food.

By noticing every prospect, governments are running awareness campaigns and programs to prevent food wastage. The U.K. government initiatives program Love Food Hate Waste & Denmark took the program- Stop Wasting Food in recent years. The United Nations focused on increasing awareness towards the people to save food and support the Zero Hunger Challenge Program.

Key Takeaways:

The food waste management market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 121.8 billion by 2033.

The global market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The United States food waste management market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 6.1%, the United Kingdom market is significantly estimated to uplift during the forecast period.

China’s market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2749

Who is winning?

The market is fragmented in nature. The prominent players provide services to the customers by adopting advanced technology. Moreover, they are focused on innovating products to collect and recycle food waste. The manufacturers are using various technologies such as automated garbage pickups, enzyme-based food management systems, and sensor-based waste management.

Recent Developments in the Food Waste Management Market:

Prominent vendors are making innovative technologies to reduce food waste. They are adopting several methods to enhance the quality and extend the shelf-life of food during the forecast period. For example, top manufacturing companies adopt clean-label packaging to provide excellent food safety by reducing food wastage.

Click Here to Request Methodology Details@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-2749

Food Waste Management Market by Category

By Service:

Prevention

Collection

Transfer

Recycling

Landfill

By Waste Type:

Food Production Waste

Agri Produce Waste

Poultry, Meat, and Seafood Waste

Food Processing Waste

Agri Produce Processing Waste

Poultry, Meat, and Seafood Processing Waste

Dairy Food Processing Waste

Other Food Processing Waste

Distribution & Supply Chain Waste

Retail Waste

Consumption Waste

Household Food Waste

Food Services, Hospitality, & Institutional Waste

By End User:

Animal Feed

Fertilizer

Renewable Energy & Biofuels

Others

By Region: