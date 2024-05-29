Licorice Extract Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 3.2 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights Inc.

The licorice extract market is unwrapping a delicious story for investors, with a projected growth of 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 (USD 1.9 Billion to USD 3.2 Billion). This surge is fueled by a rising consumer appetite for natural ingredients and the diverse applications of licorice extract across various industries.

Herbal medicines are becoming more popular as people look for natural ways to improve their health. Licorice extract is one such herb that has a long history of use in traditional Chinese medicine.

Licorice extract is made from the root of the plant Glycyrrhiza glabra. The active ingredient in licorice extract is glycyrrhizin, which has anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties.

Licorice extract is available in various forms, such as capsules, tablets, and teas. It can also be used topically as a cream or ointment.

What are the benefits of Licorice Extract?

Licorice extract is a natural sweetener with multiple health benefits. It is used as a flavoring agent in food and beverages, and also has applications in the pharmaceutical industry. Licorice extract is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It is also known to boost immunity, improve digestion, and detoxify the body. These health benefits are attracting more consumers towards licorice extract, thereby driving market growth.

Licorice Extract Market Overview: A Natural Sweetener with Medicinal Might

Licorice extract, derived from the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant’s root, boasts a rich history in traditional medicine. Today, it’s not just a natural sweetener but also a versatile ingredient with applications in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and tobacco. The market offers licorice extract in various forms, including powder, liquid, and capsules, catering to diverse industry needs.

Demand Drivers Fueling Licorice Extract Market Growth

Natural Sweetener Preference: Consumers are increasingly ditching artificial sweeteners in favor of natural alternatives. Licorice extract, with its inherent sweetness, offers a healthy and delicious solution, driving demand in the food & beverage sector.

Functional Food & Beverage Boom: The rise of functional foods and beverages focused on health benefits creates a perfect fit for licorice extract. Its potential anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties make it a valuable ingredient in this flourishing category.

Growing Pharmaceutical Applications: Licorice extract’s potential health benefits are being explored for treating stomach ulcers, respiratory infections, and even skin conditions. This expanding role in pharmaceuticals presents lucrative opportunities for market participants.

Cosmetics Craving Natural Ingredients: The cosmetics industry is witnessing a surge in demand for natural ingredients. Licorice extract, with its potential skin-brightening and anti-inflammatory properties, is gaining traction in this segment, driving market growth.

Growth Factors: Unwrapping the Future of Licorice Extract Market

Regional Expansion: North America, with its strong focus on natural products, currently holds a significant market share (34%). However, Asia Pacific, with rising health awareness and a growing preference for natural ingredients, is expected to witness the fastest CAGR (India: 5.9%, China: 3.8%) during the forecast period. This regional expansion presents exciting investment opportunities.

Product Innovation: Leading players are constantly innovating to meet evolving consumer demands. Development of new, easily usable forms like soluble powders caters to wider market segments and fosters market growth.

Sustainability Focus: Licorice extract offers a sustainable option compared to other ingredients. Its concentrated nature requires less raw material, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and businesses alike.

Key Takeaways:

The licorice extract market presents a compelling investment opportunity with a projected CAGR of 5.1% over the next decade.

Rising consumer preference for natural ingredients across food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is a key growth driver.

Expansion into new regions, particularly Asia Pacific, offers significant potential for market share growth.

Innovation in product forms and a focus on sustainability are crucial aspects to consider when evaluating investment opportunities.

Country Wise Analysis

The USA contributes 34.0% of the total revenue for the Licorice Extract Market.

The Licorice Extract market in Europe is growing rapidly as more and more people are looking for natural ways to improve their health.

The licorice extract market in North America is growing rapidly due to the rising demand for natural and herbal products. The rising demand for functional foods and beverages is a major factor driving the growth of this market.

The demand for Licorice Extract is highest in the countries of Germany, France, and Italy. This is due to the fact that these countries have a long history of using herbal remedies to treat medical conditions.

Germany contributes 28.0% to the Licorice Extract market and the United kingdom’s CAGR for the forecast period is 3.3%.

The Asia Pacific licorice extract market is growing at a rapid pace. The region is expected to witness significant growth in the demand for licorice extract over the forecast period.

Japan’s contribution to the Licorice Extract market is 10.9% of the total market share, India and China are market drivers in Asia Pacific and their latest CAGR in the Licorice Extract market are 5.9% and 3.8% respectively.

The Middle East and Africa(MEA) and RoW are responding to the Licorice Extract market by investing in research and development to improve the quality of their products. In addition, they are working closely with suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of raw materials. As a result of these efforts, the Middle East and Africa(MEA) and RoW have seen an increase in sales of Licorice Extract products.

From the Oceania region, Australia is contributing 2.6% of the total revenue of the Licorice Extract market.

Competitive Landscape

The licorice extract market is a highly competitive landscape with numerous players vying for a share of the pie. Key players in the market include Sichuan Union Herb, Zhejiang Kangling, Hunan Huakang, Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochemicals, and Hebei Jingu.

These companies are engaged in intense competition in terms of product offerings, pricing, and promotional activities. In order to gain a competitive edge, companies are resorting to aggressive marketing campaigns and product innovation. For instance, Sichuan Union Herb has launched a new licorice extract product that is said to be more effective than its competitors.

With the growing popularity of herbal medicines and supplements, the demand for licorice extract is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Key Companies Profiled

Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochemicals

Zhejiang Kangling

Hebei Jingu

Hunan Huakang

Norevo GmbH

Aushadhi Herba

MAFCO Worldwide LLC

F&C Licorice

VPL Chemicals

Zagros Licorice

Ransom Naturals

Sepidan Osareh

Segmentation of Licorice Extract market

Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Segmentation by Grade:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

RoW

