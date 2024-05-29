FMI Affirms Global Water Desalination Equipment Market to Reach USD 22,645.8 Million by 2033, Growing at 8.6% CAGR

The global water desalination equipment market is poised for unprecedented growth, forecasting a promising revenue of USD 22,645.8 million by 2033. This surge is propelled by an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%, extending through 2033, with the market presently valued at USD 9,924.1 million in 2023.

The flourishing global water desalination equipment market not only signifies its current ascent but also underscores its pivotal role in addressing the urgent global need for freshwater resources. Guided by sustainability and innovation, the market is on a trajectory to offer sustainable solutions for the world’s escalating water demands.

Various factors contribute to this expansion, including diminishing groundwater levels and escalating freshwater demand. As residential and industrial needs continue to rise, the strain on existing water resources intensifies. In this context, water desalination equipment emerges as a lucrative solution to bridge the gap between supply and demand, providing the means to convert abundant seawater into freshwater and offering a sustainable source to meet these growing requirements.

Moreover, the significant investments by governments in seawater desalination projects are poised to further fuel the adoption of innovative desalination systems. A prime example of this commitment is Saudi Arabia, which is considering an investment of USD 80 billion in desalination projects. This substantial financial commitment demonstrates the determination of governments to address water scarcity issues, especially in regions where freshwater resources are limited.

The increasing requirement of desalination of sea water due to increasing water demand is driving the global water desalination equipment market at a faster rate.

The growth of the water desalination equipment market is subsidized by the increasing concerns over the scarcity water due to rapidly growing population, industrial development and pollution. Also fast improving living standards in the developing regions are demanding cleaner water, subsequently driving the advancements in the desalination technologies.

Desalination equipment facilitates desalination process that parts the dissolved salts and other minerals from seawater or other salinized water. The major advantage of desalinised water is that it can deliver high quality water for consumption purpose even at the time of droughts ultimately increasing the overall supply.

The emerging water desalination equipment market has been experiencing a phase of new product development and technological advancements due to greater demand. The manufacturing companies are raising their respective market share with increased R&D activities.

Water Desalination Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global water desalination equipment market is expected to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2023-2033. Middle-East is projected to endure its control on the global water desalination equipment market followed by North America and Europe. The key countries in the Middle-East are projected to be GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and Algeria as an outcome of practicing desalination for long specially in GCC countries.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Water Desalination Equipment Market: Key Players

Doosan Enerbility Co Ltd

SUEZ SA

Abengoa

Acciona SA

Webuild SpA

Veolia Environnement SA

Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co., Ltd

Ferrovial

Koch Separation Solutions

Biwater

IDE Technologies

Xylem Inc.

Aquatech International LLC

Advanced Watertek

Genesis Water Technologies

Key Segments Profiled in the Water Desalination Equipment Industry Survey:

Application:

Municipal

Industrial

Others (hospitality etc.)

Technologies:

Reverse Osmosis

Nanofiltration

Multi Stage Flash

Electrodialysis

Vapour Compression

Multi Effect Distillation

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

