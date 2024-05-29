Global Surgical Gloves Industry Poised for Steady Growth at 4.5% CAGR, Reaching US$4.4 Billion by 2022, with Synthetic Options Leading the Way

The Global Surgical Gloves Industry is on track for continued expansion, driven by the increasing demand for sterile and protective gear in surgical settings. According to a new analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading market research firm, the market is projected to reach a value of US$2.7 billion by 2022, growing at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

Synthetic Gloves Dominate the Market:

The report also highlights the rising dominance of synthetic gloves within the surgical glove market. FMI estimates that synthetic gloves will account for a significant 64.8% market share in 2022. According to the National Library of Medicine, the estimated volume of surgeries was 234 Million which has increased along with the increasing population globally.

Gloves are protective equipment used in the medical industry. Unfortunately, many hospitals in emerging and underdeveloped nations ignore them. The market offers a variety of cutting-edge goods that ensure the safety of patients and medical professionals before, after, and during operations.

Businesses are also focusing their efforts on creating products that adhere to the specific safety requirements of the regional markets. Global manufacturers can take advantage of numerous chances to penetrate underserved markets and increase their market share there by using the right strategy, development, and innovation.

The need for safety and cleanliness has grown as a result of the increased danger of infectious diseases during surgery and childbirth as well as hospital-acquired infections. Opportunities in the surgical gloves market will arise shortly due to numerous hygiene awareness campaigns being run in various regions to encourage the use of gloves and enhance personal cleanliness.

Global Surgical Gloves Industry Key Takeaways:

The synthetic gloves segment is the leading segment as a product, and holds a 64.8% market value share in 2022, owing to levels of comfort during surgery.

market value share in 2022, owing to levels of comfort during surgery. The latex gloves segment is set to lead in terms of material of surgical gloves with a market value share of around 32.2 in 2022, owing to the excellent tactile sensitivity.

By usability, disposable gloves are preferred more compared to reusable ones to avoid the risk of spreading infections. The segment held 85.4% of the global value share in 2022.

of the global value share in 2022. The huge demand for surgical gloves during surgical procedures and a growing number of surgical procedures worldwide led the surgical intervention – application to lead with a 42.8% value share in 2022.

value share in 2022. By distribution channel, hospitals, and pharmacies held a share of around 54.6% in 2022 owing to the large distribution of surgical gloves in hospital facilities.

in 2022 owing to the large distribution of surgical gloves in hospital facilities. South Asia held a value share of around 28.5% in 2022, owing to the highest number of surgical procedures conducted in the region.

“In light of the increasing demand for surgical gloves and the increasing prevalence of surgical procedures, along with the growing demand for disposable gloves, the market for surgical gloves is predicted to expand globally,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Global Surgical Gloves Industry Competition:

In the surgical glove market’s competitive landscape, specifics about each competitor are given. The information includes information about the company’s finances, the revenue the company generated, potential for market share, investment in research and development, novel market projects, global presence, manufacturing locations and facilities, capacity for manufacturing, company weaknesses and strengths, introduction of products, product width and breadth, and its application dominance. The information presented above only applies to the surgical glove market that the companies target.

In September 2022, Ansell and Chemwatch made a statement about a global partnership. As Ansell and Chemwatch want to make the public more aware of the risks and consequences of exposure to dangerous chemicals.

In August 2022, Supermax Healthcare Canada, a division of Supermax Corp Bhd, partnered with Minco Wholesale & Supply Inc., to distribute Supermax’s product manufactured in North America. The products include rubber gloves, masks, and non-woven materials cotton medical supplies.

Global Surgical Gloves Industry Key Players:

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Medline Industries

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Ansell Limited

Berner International GmbH

Erenler Medikal

Leboo Healthcare Products Limited

Sun Healthcare Sdn Bhd

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the surgical gloves market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global surgical gloves market is segmented in detail to cover every market aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product (synthetic gloves and natural gloves), by material ( latex gloves, nitrile gloves, polyisoprene gloves, latex-free gloves, chloroprene gloves, and neoprene gloves), usability (disposable and reusable), application (surgical intervention, infection prevention, wound dressings, dental, and radiology procedures), by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across seven key regions of the world.

Global Surgical Gloves Industry Key Segments:

By Product:

Synthetic Gloves

Natural Gloves

By Material:

Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Polyisoprene Gloves

Latex-free Gloves

Chloroprene Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

By Usability:

Disposable

Reusable

By Application:

Surgical Intervention

Infection Prevention

Wound Dressings

Dental

Radiology Procedures

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

