Europe Rubber Derived Unrefined Pyrolysis Oil Industry to Reach US$ 12,202.5 Thousand by 2032 Amid Rising Sustainability Efforts

Further, rising investment in waste management systems including converting waste like tires into hydrocarbon-based products are expected to fuel the demand for rubber-derived unrefined pyrolysis oil.

Since waste tires are significantly accumulated in landfills, key players are witnessing significant opportunities to convert waste tires to oil through the pyrolysis process. Hence, several market participants are making investments backed by government subsidies and incentives for the production of oil from waste materials to minimize the waste.

“Growing investment by private and public firms to develop pyrolysis process for the conversion of waste products to usable fuel is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the market of rubber derived unrefined pyrolysis oil,” – FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways in Europe Rubber Derived Unrefined Pyrolysis Oil Market:

The rubber-derived unrefined pyrolysis oil market in Europe is forecast to reach a value of US$ 12,202.5 Thousand by the end of the forecast period.

Germany, France, and the UK to create about two-fifths of the overall revenue generated in the Europe market.

Fast pyrolysis production process to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 2,846.1 Thousand between the period of 2022 and 2032.

Demand for rubber derived unrefined pyrolysis oil as automotive fuel is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of about 5.8% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape in Europe Rubber Derived Unrefined Pyrolysis Oil Market

Key players are investing a significant amount for technology development for the production of oil from various types of waste through pyrolysis process. Prominent manufacturers are entering into the business owing to significant opportunities in the market and are investing in capacity expansion, setting up of production facilities and are collaborating with small and medium-sized players to enter into the untapped markets.

SABIC Fortum Oyj Twence B.V. Green Fuel Nordic Corporation Quantafuel AS Kartepe Endüstriyel Geri Dönüsüm SAN. ve TIC. A.$. Pyrum Innovations AG Tasnee

For instance,

BASF had announced an investment plant of about 16 million euros in 2020, collaborating with Pyrum Innovations AG to set up of production unit for pyrolysis oil manufacturing through tires.

More insights into the rubber-derived unrefined pyrolysis oil market report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the Europe rubber-derived unrefined pyrolysis oil market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on production process, end-use, and country.

Rubber Derived Unrefined Pyrolysis Oil Market Segmentation

By Production Process:

Slow Pyrolysis

Fast Pyrolysis

Flash Pyrolysis

By End Use:

Heat & Power Boilers Gas Turbine Diesel Engines

Automotive Fuels

By Country:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

