Demand for Colored and Durable Glass Drives Growth in Glass Additive Industry to US$ 2.3 billion by 2034

The global glass additive industry size is estimated to be around US$ 1.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 2.3 billion by 2034. Sales are projected to report a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Glass is one of the most common materials used in various industries, and advancements in the use of glass have provided considerable impetus to the importance of glass additives. The transparency of basic glass materials has led to the need for colouring them for the purpose of classification, which has influenced the demand for various glass additives. The rising need for coloured opaque glass that is thick, durable and has higher reactive stability will endure the demand for quality glass additive materials. The use of metal additives to improve the conductivity of glass vessels has also resulted in a surge in demand for glass additives from the healthcare, pharmaceuticals and chemicals industries.

Moreover, technological developments such as using an inorganic compound called lanthanum oxide as an additive that boosts strength and enhances the refractive index of glass materials have incited the demand in the global market for glass additives.

Global Glass Additives Market: Drivers & Restraints

Glass materials are extensively used in the food & beverages sector, and have been the most preferred packaging material for soft drinks and edible semi-fluids. In the pharmaceutical industry as well, glass is perceived to be one of the most reliable types of packaging material. The demand for enhanced additive substances is expected to surge, owing to the need for upgrading the strength and the sustainability of glass against reactive substances.

Glass Additives: Market Stratification

The global market for glass additives can be generally classified into the types of glass additives, which include metal alloys, nanoparticles, polymers and rare earth metals. Based on the application of glass additives, the market is primarily differentiated into silicate glass manufacturing, 3D printing, aerodynamic levitation, glass transition, and customisation of tableware, lamps and eyeglasses, among others. Also, the market can be classified based on the basic chemical elements used as glass additives, which include iron, manganese, sulphur, nickel, titanium, chromium, uranium and other rare earth metals.

Global Glass Additives Market: Regional Outlook

Among the key geographical regions in the world, the global market for glass additives is anticipating higher growth in the Asia Pacific region. The high manufacturing capacity of glass makes the APAC region lucrative for the growth of the glass additives market. North America is also expected to be a key leading region, owing to the consumption levels of glass in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector. The electronics and automobile industry is Europe is also projected to boost the demand for glass additives that provide thermal and electrical insulation.

Leading Companies in the Global Glass Additives Market

The use of additives has helped glass manufacturers to put forth tough competition in the production businesses. Reduction of costs and energy efficiency derived from the use of glass additives will continue to encourage the expansion of the leading companies in the global glass additives market.

Key Companies Profiled

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

BASF SE

DuPont

Torrecid Group

Bayer Material Science

Nanobase

Ferro Corporation

Schott AG

PPG Industries

Arkema Group

Nippon Electric Glass

Corning Incorporated

Guardian Glass

Sisecam Group

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and distribution channels.

Key Segments Profiled in the Glass Additives Industry Survey

Product:

Metal Oxide

Nanoparticles

Polymers

Rare Earth Metals

Application:

Silicate Glass Manufacturing

3D Printing

Aerodynamic Levitation

Glass Transition

Customization of Tableware

Lamps & Eyeglasses

Chemical Elements:

Iron

Manganese

Sulphur

Nickel

Titanium

Chromium

Uranium

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

