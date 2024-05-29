Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market Projected to Exceed USD 2.48 Billion by 2033 at a 6.1% of CAGR

The global cardiac assist devices market is set to witness substantial growth in the coming years, with projections indicating a valuation surpassing USD 1.37 billion by 2023. The market is anticipated to surge at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% through 2033, reaching an estimated value of USD 2.48 billion.

Cardiac assist devices play a critical role in supporting patients with heart failure by helping to improve cardiac function and circulation. As the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases continues to rise globally, fueled by factors such as aging populations and lifestyle changes, the demand for advanced cardiac assist devices is expected to escalate significantly.

Despite having a promising future, the market for cardiac assist devices is not without difficulties. Growth in the industry may be constrained by high prices and related dangers, particularly in the case of ventricular assist devices. The cost of these devices can be prohibitive for patients in underdeveloped nations, hence restricting their utilization and availability. Ventricular assist devices are advised by doctors, but they also warn patients about possible hazards such infections, suction events, and pump thrombus.

Key factors driving the growth of the cardiac assist devices market include technological advancements, expanding indications for use, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. These devices offer a lifeline to patients with severe heart conditions, providing them with enhanced quality of life and improved survival rates.

Market players are actively engaged in innovation and product development to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients. Advancements such as implantable pumps, remote monitoring capabilities, and enhanced biocompatibility are expected to further drive market growth and adoption.

Key Takeaways:

The cardiac assist devices industry is anticipated to expand at a rate of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033 in the United Kingdom.

In 2022, the market for cardiac assist devices in Germany held an 11.2% share globally.

Ventricular assist devices are likely to dominate the market by drug class, accounting for around 62.49% share in 2022.

The hospital pharmacies sub-segment, in terms of end-user, is predicted to maintain a value share of 79.8% in 2022.

The cardiac assist devices industry in India is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

How is the Competitive Landscape in the Cardiac Assist Devices Industry Structured?

As per FMI’s analysis, continuous innovation and gradation in cardiac assist devices have led to intense competition among top market players.

Key players are focusing on new product launches and gaining approvals from regulatory bodies to stay in the competition. Nearly 75% of the global market share is accounted for by the top 7 players operating in the cardiac assist devices market.

Organizations are also adopting winning strategies such as collaborations and mergers among key players. These strategies are also adopted by regional players to gain a leading position in the industry.

Key Players Operating in the Market

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Maquet GmbH

BerlinHeart GmbH

Others

Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, Abbott Laboratories announced that the company can support the expanded use of a mechanical circulatory support device, HEARTMATE 3™ Heart Pump, for the effective treatment of heart failure.

In February 2021, CARMAT, the leading designer and developer of the world’s most advanced artificial heart, received approval from the United States of America Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to use the new version of its artificial heart in the US Early Feasibility Study (EFS).

Market by Category:

By Product Type:

Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD) Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD) Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD) External Ventricular Assist Devices

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump

By Modality Type:

Transcutaneous

Implantable

By End User:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

