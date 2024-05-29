Global Surface Plasmon Resonance System Market to Reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2034 at a 5.1%of CAGR

The global surface plasmon resonance market is on track to achieve a valuation of USD 1.0 billion by 2024. This positive trajectory is expected to continue, with forecasts indicating a further escalation to USD 1.6 billion by 2034, representing a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Surface plasmon resonance systems play a vital role in the field of biophysics and biochemistry, enabling real-time monitoring and analysis of molecular interactions. These systems are widely utilized in drug discovery, biomolecular interaction studies, and medical diagnostics, driving their demand across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and academic research.

The projected growth of the surface plasmon resonance system market is attributed to factors such as increasing research and development activities in the life sciences sector, growing adoption of label-free detection techniques, and rising demand for advanced analytical instruments.

FMI’s healthcare experts anticipate continued innovation and technological advancements in surface plasmon resonance systems, leading to improved sensitivity, accuracy, and throughput. These advancements are expected to further expand the application areas of surface plasmon resonance technology, driving market growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways of Surface Plasmon Resonance Market Study

The market share of imaging systems is evaluated to grow at a significant rate by the end of 2029, as these are the ideal solution for the analysis of label-free and multiplexed biomolecules.

Sales of surface plasmon resonance (spr) biosensors are envisaged to be higher in North America. Increasing adoption of imaging systems and biosensors in life science R&D is anticipated to boost the growth of the surface plasmon resonance market in the region.

Innovation while developing imaging software used in surface plasmon resonance for the analysis of kinetic parameters of biomolecular interactions is a key aspect for increasing the reproducibility of results. Companies are investing in R&D initiatives to introduce superior imaging devices with enhanced magnification, to observe the smallest deflection in the refractive index, thus aiding the growth of the surface plasmon resonance market.

“Increasing application of surface plasmon resonance in the field of drug discovery and medical imaging is contributing to the growth of the surface plasmon resonance market. Development of new technologies coupled with surface plasmon resonance, such as nanoparticle surface plasmon resonance and microfluidics, is playing an important role in the overall growth of the global surface plasmon resonance market.”

Adoption of Label-free Detection Technique for Analysis of Biomolecules

Detection of biological analytes through their physical properties is difficult. As a result, researchers rely on the addition of some sort of label to one or more of the analytes that need to be studied. Inclusion of this label for increasing specificity and accuracy has increased the cost of reagents and assays.

To reduce assay cost and complexity while providing more qualitative information through labelled detection, adoption of the label-free detection technique such as surface plasmon resonance has increased, and is expected to fuel the growth of the global surface plasmon resonance market during the forecast period. The label-free detection technique simplifies the procedure by reducing the time and effort required for the development of the assay. Thus, increasing adoption of label-free detection techniques over labelled detection is expected to boost the growth of the global surface plasmon resonance market.

Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) is a powerful analytical technique that is used to study molecular interactions in real-time. It is based on the phenomenon of surface plasmons, which are collective oscillations of electrons on the surface of a metal.

Key players:

GE Healthcare

AMETEK.Inc.

Horiba

Key Segments

By Product:

Imaging System

Sensor System

Reagents

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Material Science

Biosensors

By End User:

Academic & Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Industry

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Others

