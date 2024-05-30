Swelling Demand For Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Revenues by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Global “Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market” research report is a comprehensive analysis of the current status of the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) industry worldwide. The report categorizes the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market by top players/brands, region, type, and end-user. It also examines the competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market. The report provides a professional and in-depth study of the industry to help understand its current state and future prospects.

The global graphics processing unit (GPU) market size is expected to grow at 21.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 200. 78 billion by 2023 from USD 18.69 billion in 2030.

List of the Key Companies in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market includes

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens, Sony Corporation, and others. and Other.

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

– To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

– To assess the growth potential for Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

– To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

– To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

– This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market into the following segments and subsegments:

Graphics Processing Unit Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD MILLIONS, Thousand Units)

Dedicated

Integrated

Hybrid

Graphics Processing Unit Market By Industry Vertical, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Défense & Intelligence

Media & Entertainment

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) in these regions till the forecast period

North America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

The global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market report answers the following questions:

What are the main drivers of the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market? How big will the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market and growth rate in upcoming years? Key trend factors affect market share in the world’s top regions? Who are the most important market participants and what strategies being they pursuing in the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market? What are the market opportunities and threats to which players are exposed in the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market? Which industry trends, drivers and challenges are driving that growth?

