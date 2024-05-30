Leverage the Power of Beta-Glucans in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

The use of beta-glucan in cosmetic and personal care products is on the rise, driven by its beneficial properties. Derived from oats, beta-glucan helps restore skin texture by exfoliating skin layers and protecting keratinocytes. Approximately 70% of yeast-based beta-glucan is used in various cosmetic preparations. Its skin-moisturizing and antimicrobial properties make it ideal for cleansers, lotions, and moisturizers.

Beta-glucan offers numerous cosmeceutical benefits, including skin rejuvenation, moisture retention, antioxidant, anti-aging, skin damage healing, and radioprotective activities. Its antioxidant-rich nature helps bind cosmetic components, extend shelf life, and protect peptides from environmental irritants. In personal care formulations, beta-glucan is often used as a binding material and viscoelastic enhancer.

For instance, Evonik has developed Tego Cosmo LSG, a natural biopolymer derived from beta-glucan, providing excellent skin protection. This naturally produced beta-glucan (scleroglucan) is especially beneficial in cosmeceutical formulations due to its low molecular weight, which allows for higher concentration use in cosmetic products.

Beta-Glucans Benefits in Cosmetics and Personal Care

Beta-glucans, particularly those derived from oats and yeast, have become increasingly popular in the cosmetics and personal care industry due to their numerous skin-enhancing properties. Here’s a closer look at the benefits they offer:

Skin Texture Restoration : Beta-glucans help to exfoliate and restore the skin’s texture by providing protective characteristics to keratinocytes, the cells that make up a large part of the epidermis.

: Beta-glucans help to exfoliate and restore the skin’s texture by providing protective characteristics to keratinocytes, the cells that make up a large part of the epidermis. Moisturizing Properties : They possess excellent skin-moisturizing abilities, making them ideal ingredients for cleansers, lotions, and moisturizers. This helps in retaining skin moisture, keeping it hydrated and supple.

: They possess excellent skin-moisturizing abilities, making them ideal ingredients for cleansers, lotions, and moisturizers. This helps in retaining skin moisture, keeping it hydrated and supple. Antimicrobial Properties : Beta-glucans’ antimicrobial properties make them suitable for products aimed at cleansing and protecting the skin from harmful microorganisms.

: Beta-glucans’ antimicrobial properties make them suitable for products aimed at cleansing and protecting the skin from harmful microorganisms. Anti-Aging Benefits : Beta-glucans are rich in antioxidants, which help combat the signs of aging. They protect the skin from oxidative stress and environmental irritants, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

: Beta-glucans are rich in antioxidants, which help combat the signs of aging. They protect the skin from oxidative stress and environmental irritants, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Healing and Rejuvenation : These compounds aid in skin rejuvenation and damage repair. They enhance the skin’s ability to heal from wounds and reduce inflammation, making them beneficial for sensitive and damaged skin.

: These compounds aid in skin rejuvenation and damage repair. They enhance the skin’s ability to heal from wounds and reduce inflammation, making them beneficial for sensitive and damaged skin. Radioprotective Effects : Beta-glucans offer radioprotective activities, shielding the skin from harmful UV rays and other environmental factors that can cause skin damage.

: Beta-glucans offer radioprotective activities, shielding the skin from harmful UV rays and other environmental factors that can cause skin damage. Binding and Enhancing: In personal care formulations, beta-glucans are used as binding agents and viscoelastic enhancers. They help in improving the texture and consistency of cosmetic products, ensuring better application and skin feel.

The beta-glucans market reached a valuation of US$ 1.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to US$ 2.3 billion by 2033, with a steady CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Beta-glucans are anticipated to experience promising growth driven by several market factors, including a shift towards vegan and plant-based diets, increased health awareness, and the demand for nutritious food products. The global rise in population has expanded the reach and consumption of beta-glucans, further fueled by advancements in extraction and processing technologies, contributing to the market’s expansion.

Mushroom-derived beta-glucans, known for their high protein, vitamin, and fiber content, and low levels of cholesterol, fat, and carbs, are expected to see significant growth in the food and beverage sector. Market sales are predicted to rise as industry players focus on creating new formulations with enhanced flavor and nutritional value.

The health benefits of mushrooms, including their anti-cholesterol, anti-allergic, and anti-tumor properties, make them a valuable treatment for serious conditions such as cancer, AIDS, and skin problems. Mushrooms are well-suited for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications due to their soluble fiber, which helps prevent cardiovascular disorders. The increasing use of Shiitake mushrooms to strengthen mucosal barrier resilience to inflammation and prevent intestinal ulcers is expected to further boost the beta-glucan market.

Consumer awareness of health issues is increasing, along with their willingness to spend money on health and wellness.

Manufacturers are responding by revamping products to reduce cholesterol, sugar, fats (both trans-fat and saturated), and sodium. They are moving away from artificial additives and towards products rich in protein, fiber, and other functional elements. These advancements have led to a rise in per capita expenditure in major North American and European countries, showing that consumers are now spending more on health and wellness than in previous years.

Increased Demand for Soluble Beta-Glucan is Going to Boost the Global Beta-Glucan Market

The soluble beta-glucans segment acquired a global market share over 40%. Manufacturers can make items with a silky texture thanks to highly soluble beta-glucan. Soluble beta-glucan is widely being used in the cosmetics sector to make skincare products because it may be readily absorbed and utilized into the skin to produce the required aesthetic or dermatologic benefits.

Companies are now providing soluble beta-glucan, which has a higher solubility in water than insoluble beta-glucan, enabling it suitable for a variety of uses. Tate & Lyle, for example, sells PromOat Beta Glucan, a chemical-free soluble form of oat bran fiber isolated derived from the whole grain oat. It has good solubility and high water-binding and emulsification qualities, giving it a creamy and smooth texture in soups, dairy, dressings, drinks, and sauces.