Dietary Supplement Market Forecasted Value Soars to US$ 170.1 Billion by 2034

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Dietary Supplement Market is set to be valued at US$ 74.3 billion in 2024. It is expected to reach US$ 170.1 billion by 2034. Over the estimated period 2024 to 2034, global dietary supplement demand will likely increase at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Consumers these days genuinely care about their well-being. This apparent pattern highlights an increased consciousness of one’s own well-being and an active approach to preserving it.

Preventive care is becoming a more important part of everyday life for people who care about their health. In fact, the market for dietary supplements is seeing significant growth as a result of the broader health and wellness trend.

Weight management supplements are becoming more and more popular as people struggle with obesity and search for healthier ways to reduce their weight. The proactive health mindset that people are embracing is increasing the demand for dietary supplements.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: Dietary Supplements Industry Strategic Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-263

Key Takeaways from the Dietary Supplement Market Report

The global dietary supplement market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 170.1 billion by 2034.

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2034. Global demand for dietary supplements will likely soar at a 9.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on form, the soft gel (capsule) segment is anticipated to expand significantly by generating a share of 35.8% in 2024.

in 2024. Australia’s dietary supplement industry will likely expand at a steady CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. China is expected to showcase a considerable CAGR of around 7.8% in the evaluation period.

“Sales of nutritional, herbal, and vitamin supplements have increased significantly. Along with the established enterprises, a number of new ones have entered this industry in tandem with this increase. These producers are all actively looking for new ways to reach large consumer bases,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is winning?

Following key dietary supplement manufacturers listed in the report:

BASF SE

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Glanbia Plc

Royal DSM N.V.

Now Health Group, Inc.

Herbalife International

Amway Corp.

ADM

Arkopharma

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Ayanda

Other

The dairy supplement market is characterized by intense competition among key players. They are vying for high market shares through innovations in product formulations, marketing strategies, and expanding product portfolios.

They aim to meet the growing demand for nutritional enhancements and functional dairy-based products. Competitive assessments in this market emphasize continual research & development, quality control, and strategic collaborations to capture consumer attention amid evolving health trends and preferences.

Embrace Smarter Choices With Our Methodology-Derived Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-263

For instance,

BioAdaptives Inc. , a well-known producer and distributor of cutting-edge, sustainable dietary supplements, announced the opening of a dedicated research and development Food Lab in January 2024 . Its goal is to provide healthy powder goods and snacks that can be fed to both people and animals.

, a well-known producer and distributor of cutting-edge, sustainable dietary supplements, announced the opening of a dedicated research and development Food Lab in . Its goal is to provide healthy powder goods and snacks that can be fed to both people and animals. In December 2023, O Positiv, a well-known supplement brand, increased its reach by launching its goods on Target.com and in over 250 Target locations nationwide. The company introduced FLO PMS Capsules & Gummies, MENO Menopause Capsules & Gummies, and URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global dietary supplement market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the dietary supplement market based on form (soft gel (capsule), gummies, powders, liquid, bars, and others), ingredients (vitamins, minerals, botanical supplements, amino acid, and others), sales channel (store-based retailing and online retailing), application (weight management, immune & digestive health, general health, heart health, sports nutrition, brain/mental health, bone & joint health, and others), and regions.

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights Purchase Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/263

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube