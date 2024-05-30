Gellan Gum Market Poised for a 4.2% CAGR, Eyeing US$ 85.1 Million by 2032

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The Gellan Gum Market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of gellan gum—a polysaccharide produced by the bacterium Sphingomonas elodea. Gellan gum is widely used in the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors due to its unique gelling, thickening, and stabilizing properties.

During the projected period, Gellan Gum Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 %. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 56.4 Mn in 2022 to US$ 85.1 Mn by 2032.

Considering the growing demand for natural & organic gelling ingredients for production of food and beverages, global consumption of gellan gum should continue to increase at a greater pace. However, Future Market Insights projects that over a ten-year forecast period, global consumption will exhibit a moderate CAGR of 3.7%.

Global gellan gum sales will incur a sluggish increment till the end of 2026, adding just over 500 MT to the current ballpark figures on global gellan gum consumption. Regardless of substituting agar as thickener for food & beverages and incurring higher use in production of pharmaceutical fluids, global sales of gellan gum will continue to rake in meagre revenues over the forecast period.

Presently, gellan gum is widely used as an alternative for various hydrocolloids such as carrageenan gum in various dairy products, protein enriched drinks and other beverages. Gellan gum enables uniform dispersion and suspension of insoluble particulates in protein-fortified beverages and nut milks.

Manufacturers of gellan gum are expanding their production capacity to meet the increasing market demand. Various international events are organised to promote the usage of gellan gum and to increase its customer base around the globe.

Key Deterrents for Growth in Global Gellan Gum Consumption

Procuring raw materials required for production of gellan gum remains to be a major challenge for manufacturers. Complex techniques used for formulating gellan gum from lactose or glucose inhibits their production among local players that have a modest manufacturing infrastructure.

Gellan gum is now being actively substituted by alternative hydrocolloids such as xanthan, pectin and gelatine, which are cheaper to produce and easier to harvest from raw materials. The consumption of carrangeenan, among such hydrocolloids, is projected to gain traction as opposed to gellan gum.

Nevertheless, several companies in the global food & beverage industry will continue to prefer gellan gum as organic thickeners for products such as jellies, soups and packaged yogurts. Leading gellan gum manufacturers in the world are expanding their production capacity, primarily focusing on delivering gellan gum products for food & beverage applications. Royal DSM, a prominent manufacturer of gellan gum, recently acquired manufacturing plants in China, while CP Kelco made headlines for expanding the production capacity of its San Diego plant.

Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Tech-Way Biochemicals Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Gellan Solutions Biotec Co. Ltd., Zhejiang DSM Zhongken Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Meron Group, Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd., Fufeng Group, and Inner Mongolia Rainbow Biotech Co. Ltd., are gellan gum manufacturers based in APEJ countries such as China and India. In terms of global market value, APEJ gellan gum market will account for over one-third share throughout the forecast period. US-based CP Kelco will continue to account for over 70% of global gellan gum revenues, making North America a dominant region in the global gellan gum market through 2032.

Global Gellan Gum Market Segmentation

Product Type

High Acyl Content

Low Acyl Content

Application

Food

Confectionary

Jams and Jellies

Fabricated Foods

Water-based Gels

Pie Fillings and Puddings

Dairy Products

Processed Meat

Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Industrial and Household Cleaners

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

