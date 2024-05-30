Egg Replacement Ingredient Market Set for Steady Growth

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Future Opportunities, Revenue Growth, Pricing And Profitability The global egg replacement ingredient market size is projected to increase from US$ 1,399.2 million in 2024 to US$ 2,478.2 million by 2034. Global sales of egg replacement ingredients are anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 5.9% over the assessment period.

The growing vegan population and the rising animal-loving population are garnering market growth. People getting more aware of animal commercialization and the disadvantages of the livestock industry is choosing to go with plant-based alternatives.

New food businesses delivering similar taste and texture of meat have now introduced eggs with plant-based yolk, helping the end-users with low-fat cooking arrangements. The faux eggs are another concept that helps the market expand its roots.

The egg replacement ingredients include nutritional and ethical benefits such as no cholesterol and higher heart benefits. Additionally, people allergic to eggs and any dish made from eggs are also a big consumer force in the market.

The lower fat in a vegan egg also serves lower calories and protein, but the lower protein levels are comparatively limited. Hence, it becomes a better alternative to chicken eggs. Lastly, the strong force of authorities not supporting the mass breeding and fertility-supporting medications due to their adverse effects on animal and human health as well.

Key Points

The United States is expected to remain the leading consumer of egg replacement ingredients during the forecast period. As per the latest analysis, the United States egg replacement ingredient market size is expected to reach US$ 732.3 million in 2034. Germany and the United Kingdom are set to record high CAGRs of 7.7% and 7.1%, respectively, through 2034. Global sales of egg replacement ingredients recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2019 to 2023. Over the next ten years, the global market for egg replacement ingredients is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.9%. Based on ingredient type, the milk protein formulation segment is projected to hold a dominant market share in 2034. Egg replacement ingredients are gaining immense traction in the commercial sector, and the trend is expected to continue through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The key vendors focus on delivering accurate taste and texture. The competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Recent Market Developments

Kerry Group has introduced the Hyfoama for egg white and gelatin applications. The plant and dairy-based protein hydrosalts are specially created to replace eggs in food and beverage applications.

Archer Daniels Midland Company has launched its series of functional plant proteins that are likely to replace eggs or dairy.

Key Segments Covered

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Ingredient:

Dairy Proteins

Starch

Algal Flour

Soy-based Products

By Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Savories

Sauces

Dressings & Spreads

By Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Others

Key Regions Covered

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Middle East and Africa (MEA)



