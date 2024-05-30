Liquid Breakfast Products Market to Expand Significantly by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The Liquid Breakfast Products Market refers to the segment of the food and beverage industry that focuses on providing convenient and nutritionally balanced liquid-based breakfast options. These products are designed to cater to individuals who have busy lifestyles and limited time in the morning, making it challenging for them to prepare a traditional breakfast.

The liquid breakfast products market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the anticipated time frame. According to projections, the market’s worth will rise from US$ 1,290,000 million in 2022 to US$2,33,208.1 million by 2032.

Consumers across the world are demanding more natural, GMO-free, and organic food products in their breakfast meals. A hectic and busy lifestyle is one of the significant elements that is pushing consumers towards increasing the consumption of ‘grab and go breakfast’ across the globe. Although consumers typically prefer ready-to-eat food and drinks in their breakfast, they are not ready to compromise with the source of ingredients.

Key Manufacturer Strategies to Support Huge Global Demand for Liquid Breakfast Products

Introduction of products with reduced sugar and no artificial flavors / added colors

Elimination of undesirable ingredients such as artificial dyes and preservatives

Shift towards more natural and organic ingredient sources

Increased venture capital funding to identify upcoming brands

Acquisition of disruptive health and wellness brands

Apart from these strategies, manufacturers in the global liquid breakfast products market are likely to shift their focus on untapped markets such as India, China and Australia where consumer demand for liquid breakfast products is on the rise.

Global Liquid Breakfast Products Market: Forecast by Product Type

The global liquid breakfast products market is segmented on the basis of product type into liquid breakfast (Milk and Cereal Based Breakfast, Drinkable Yoghurt, Vegetable Liquid Soup, Chilled Soup) and spoonable breakfast. The spoonable breakfast segment is expected to grab the maximum market share – around 55% in 2017 – and is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 103.2 Bn by 2027 end. Growing demand for spoonable Greek yoghurt across the globe is expected to boost revenue growth of the spoonable breakfast product type segment.

Global Liquid Breakfast Products Market: Forecast by Packaging Type

The global liquid breakfast products market is divided on the basis of packaging type into pouches, cups and tubs, bottles, carton packaging and cans. Cups and tubs are expected to grow 1.9x in terms of revenue in the global liquid breakfast products market.

With a 6.6% CAGR, the cups and tubs segment is the largest segment in terms of revenue in the global market followed by the pouches segment at 6.3% CAGR. Increasing use of bottles as a preferred packaging option for drinkable yoghurt and chilled soups is expected to contribute towards segmental revenue growth, which is estimated to be about US$ 18.5 Bn by 2017 end.

Global Liquid Breakfast Products Market: Forecast by Distribution Channel

The global liquid breakfast products market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hypermarket/supermarket, retail stores, convenience stores, online selling, and other retail formats. Hypermarket/supermarket is the most attractive segment with an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 36.9 Bn between 2016 and 2027. Revenue from the convenience stores distribution channel segment is expected to increase 1.7X over the forecast period.

Global Liquid Breakfast Products Market: Regional Forecast

The global liquid breakfast products market has been studied across the seven key regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Western Europe is projected to be the most attractive and dominant regional market in the global liquid breakfast products market during the forecast period, accounting for a revenue share of 26.8% by 2027 end. The market for liquid breakfast products in APEJ is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 45.3 Bn by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Breakfast Market: Key Vendors

More than 15 key players and their performance in the global liquid breakfast products market have been featured in this report. Companies profiled include:

Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing, Danone

The Hain Daniels Group Limited

Campbell Soup Company

Tio Gazpacho LLC

Soupologie Limited

Kellogg Co.

MOMA Foods

Weetabix Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Quaker Oats Company

Müller UK & Ireland

Chobani, LLC

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Billington Group.

Liquid Breakfast Products Market by Category

By Product Type, Liquid Breakfast Products Market is Segmented as:

Liquid Breakfast Milk and Cereal Based Breakfast Drinkable Yogurt Vegetable Liquid Soup Chilled Soup

Spoonable Breakfast

By Region, Liquid Breakfast Products Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

By Packaging Type, Liquid Breakfast Products Market is Segmented as:

Pouches

Cups & Tubs

Bottles

Carton Packaging

Cans

By Distribution Channel, Liquid Breakfast Products Market is Segmented as: