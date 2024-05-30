Electric Bike Market Growth Projections Show USD 150.01 Billion by 2033 with 10.2% CAGR

The electric bike market is anticipated to thrive at a steady CAGR of 10.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of USD 150.01 Billion by 2033, while it is likely to be valued at USD 56.79 Billion in 2023.

The revolution of e-bikes, e-cycles, and electric cars is around the corner and is experienced not only in first-world countries but also the emerging economies. The recent addition of E-bikes runs on electric batteries.

Higher sales of e-bikes are due to the no-fuel prices, minimum carbon emissions, and government subsidies. Alongside this, citizens are also adopting environmentally friendly ways of transportation.

New e-bike launches with high mileage, improved power, advanced transmission, and better design are also gaining traction in the market. The battery performance and acceleration being the center of the deal, companies are now using high-power batteries in the bike.

Local governments around the world, especially in population-dense countries in the east like China and India, are introducing community e-bike programs. These programs charge the minimum while delivering the maximum benefits.

The growing electric vehicle infrastructure is also flourishing with the expansion of charging spots and stations around the world. These stations also offer service, repair, and replacement of the electric bike.

Key Takeaways from the Electric Bike Market Report:

The United States market leads the North American electric bike market in terms of market share in North America. The United States held a market share of 22.1% in 2022. The factors are attributed to leading two-wheel vehicle brands, government support for sustainable industries, and aware citizens.

The German electric bike market held a market share of 6.9% in 2022. The market growth is caused by Germany being the automotive hub and extended research and development facilities. These facilities are advancing the battery performance while the German government target to limit the carbon footprint by the end of the forecast period.

The Indian market thrives at a steady CAGR of 10.0% between 2023 and 2033. The government focuses on the energy transition from fossil and petroleum sources to alternative sources like electric and solar, garnering regional performance in the global market.

The market in China is also expected to thrive at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Based on product type, the pedelecs segment leads the market as it held a market share of 47.3% in 2022. Its health benefits, lower power consumption, and regenerative braking options are expected to help the segment keep its lead during the forecast period.

Based on battery type, the lead-based battery segment strives as it accumulated a revenue share of 85.7% in the global market in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors focus on durability, high battery life, and improved performance. The competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Leading Key Players:

ECCITY Motorcycles

Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited

Gogoro Inc.

GOVECS GmbH

Vmoto Limited

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Piaggio & C. SpA

Terra Motors Corp.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Emotion Bikes USA

Pedego Electric Bikes

Volt

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Mahindra Genze

Derby Cycle

Accell Group.

Recent Market Developments in this Market:

Pedego Electric Bikes has introduced several e-bikes, including Avenue – Electric Commuter Bike, City Commuter: Lite Edition, City Commuter Mid Drive Edition, and City Commuter: Platinum Edition.

Vespa has introduced the electric mobility vehicle named Elettrica with integrated smart technology and a TFT dashboard.

Electric Bike Market Segmentation:

By Product type:

Electric Scooter

Electric Motorcycles

Pedelec

By Battery type:

Li-Ion

NiMH

Lead-based

By Technology:

Plug-In

Battery

Key Regions Covered:

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Middle East and Africa (MEA)



