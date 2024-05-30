Rosemary Extract Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The rosemary extract market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of rosemary extracts, which are derived from the leaves of the rosemary plant (Rosmarinus officinalis). Rosemary extract is widely used in various industries, including food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, due to its beneficial properties and versatility.

Rosemary extract is known for its high antioxidant content, primarily attributed to its active compounds such as rosmarinic acid, carnosic acid, and caffeic acid. These antioxidants have been linked to various health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. As a result, rosemary extract is often utilized as a natural preservative in the food and beverage industry, extending the shelf life of products and reducing the need for synthetic additives.

The market for rosemary extracts is expanding, with global revenues expected to reach US$800 million by 2021. The market is expected to reach US$1 billion by 2027.

Global Rosemary Extract Market- Forecast by Form

Based on form, the segment is divided into powder, liquid, and others. The powder form is expected to account for the largest share owing to its longer shelf life. By 2027 end, the powder segment is expected to account for 48.6% value share, and to be valued at US$ 516.3 Mn by the end of 2027. On the other hand liquid segment is expected to account for 46.7% market share, and to be valued at US$ 496.9 Mn by 2027 end.

Global Rosemary Extract Market- Forecast by Sales Channel

Based on sales channel, the segment is fragmented into two categories, i.e. direct sales and indirect sales. Direct sales to account for the largest share as the ingredient is used by the manufacturers for further processing such as personal care products, beverages, food and many more. Direct Sales segment is expected to remain dominant in the global rosemary extract market throughout the forecast period with a revenue share of 54.7 % by 2027. By 2027 end, indirect sales is expected to account for 45.3% value share, and to be valued at US$ 481.9 Mn.

The following Factors to Contribute to the Growth of the Global Rosemary Extract Market

Increasing consumer inclination towards aromatherapy and preservatives boost the global rosemary market

Trending demand of herbal extract in European nutraceutical market contribute in the development in the global rosemary market

Growing personal care industry and increasing consumer awareness for rosemary

Growing demand for rosemary for pet food

Most importantly essential oil made of herb like rosemary and other spice extracts are used in cancer therapy that drives the global rosemary extract market

Advanced commercialization of herbs and spices by government create positive impact on the global rosemary extract market

Global Rosemary Extract Market- Forecast by Application

Application segment include food and beverages, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and others. Pharmaceuticals and personal care are two major segments and the market witnesses an exponential growth for these segments over the forecast period. By 2027 end, personal care segment is expected to account for 25.9% value share, and to be valued at US$ 275.3 Mn.

Global Rosemary Extract Market- Forecast by Region

North America and APEJ are expected to be the most profitable markets between 2016 and 2027. Rosemary cultivation in the United States has already begun in the Southwest region. With easy trade flows and investment prospects, the APEJ area represents a potential market growth segment. Mediterranean countries such as Turkey, Spain, and Morocco are quickly expanding and are likely to become worldwide commercial manufacturing hubs for Rosemary extracts.

Europe is the supply base, led by Spain and France in terms of supply and export, and production and consumption respectively.

Global Rosemary Extract Market- Key Companies

The key players operating in the global rosemary extract market are- Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc., Takasago International Corporation, Dohler GmbH Sensient Technologies Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Symrise AG, Firmenich S A, Naturex SA, Kalsec Inc., Olam International, Foodchem International Corporation, McCormick and Company, Inc, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Robertet SA, Synthite Industries Ltd., International Taste Solutions Ltd, Organic Herb Inc., British Pepper and spice Company.