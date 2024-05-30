Global Material Handling Equipment Industry Projected to Surpass US$ 52.3 Billion by 2033, with a Robust 6.7% CAGR

The Material Handling Equipment Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Material Handling Equipment market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Material Handling Equipment. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2033. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The Material Handling Equipment Market is currently witnessing a significant upsurge in demand, driven by various factors aimed at enhancing customer service, optimizing operations, and improving overall productivity. This growth is primarily attributed to the numerous advantages offered by material handling equipment, including the reduction of transit-related damages and substantial time savings in the transfer of goods.

According to a comprehensive analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global material handling equipment market is projected to achieve a valuation of US$ 4,411.5 million in 2023. FMI’s in-depth assessment further predicts a stable CAGR of 4.5% during the period from 2023 to 2033, culminating in a market valuation of US$ 6,555.9 million.

The anticipated surge in material handling equipment sales between 2023 and 2033 presents an additional opportunity valued at US$ 6,555.9 million. This growth is attributed to the expanding global industrial sector, driving the heightened demand for advanced material handling equipment.

In summary, the forecasted trends underscore the industry’s resilience and potential for substantial expansion, underlining the pivotal role material handling equipment plays in meeting the evolving needs of diverse industries.

Manufacturers, factory owners, and industry professionals are actively seeking ways to streamline and optimize the labor-intensive processes involved in goods and product transportation. The evolution of key industries such as transportation, agriculture, courier services, shipping, and machinery is significantly contributing to the growing demand for material handling equipment on the global stage.

The escalating adoption of material handling equipment is fundamentally driven by the imperative to elevate customer service standards, enhance overall operational efficiency, and mitigate the risks associated with product damage. Leveraging such equipment can significantly reduce the time required for the seamless transfer of goods between locations, concurrently minimizing the inherent risks of damage during transit.

These strategic considerations, among others, are poised to fuel the expansion of the material handling equipment market throughout the forecast period. As industries continue to prioritize efficiency, productivity, and risk mitigation, the demand for advanced material handling solutions is anticipated to experience sustained growth.



“Increasing automation of various industrial verticals is expected to propel the global growth of the material handling equipment market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

High initial and maintenance costs may hamper the market growth.

In 2023, North America’s material handling equipment market will hold 27.3% of the market share.

The material handling equipment market in the Asia Pacific region will account for 21% of the overall market share in 2023.

By product type, the industrial trucks and lifts segment will dominate the market space.

Many start-ups in the material handling equipment market are focusing on product innovation.

Competitive Landscape of Material Handling Equipment Industry

Liebherr Group, KION Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Viastore Systems GmbH, WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH, Eisenmann AG, Beumer Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Jervis B. Webb Company, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc., Manitowoc Company, Inc., Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation among others are some of the major players in the material handling equipment market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market participants are keen on expanding their capacities and resources to meet the growing demands. These businesses also employ tactics like strategic partnerships and joint ventures to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Material Handling Equipment Industry Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global material handling equipment market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (conveying equipment, industrial trucks & lifts, hoist, cranes & monorails, automated material handling equipment), end use (aerospace, agriculture, air cargo, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronic equipment, industrial machinery, shipping industry, warehousing, postal/ express delivery, other industries), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the trucks and lifts segment is expected to make significant contributions to the overall market growth. This segment is in high demand due to its use in transferring products and materials to distant areas of factories and industries. This segment enables easy and seamless material handling without any personal contact with the staff.

Based on region, the material handling equipment market in North America will present significant growth. In 2022, this regional market will account for 27.3% of the overall market share. A well-established and growing e-commerce sector along with the growing adoption of automation is expected to drive the material handling equipment market to grow in this region during the projected period. Europe and Asia Pacific will also present notable growth in the material handling equipment market during 2022-2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Material Handling Equipment Industry Analysis

Material Handling Equipment Industry by Product Type:

Conveying Equipment

Industrial Trucks & Lifts

Hoist

Cranes & Monorails

Automated Material Handling Equipment

Material Handling Equipment Industry by End Use:

Aerospace

Agriculture

Air Cargo

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Shipping Industry

Warehousing

Postal/Express Delivery

Other industries

Material Handling Equipment Market by Region:

North America Material Handling Equipment Market

Latin America Material Handling Equipment Market

Europe Material Handling Equipment Market

Asia Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market

Middle East & Africa Material Handling Equipment Market

