Global Clot Busting Drugs Market Expected to Reach USD 58.4 Billion by 2032 at a 7.3%of CAGR

The global clot-busting drugs market is poised for significant growth, with estimations indicating a market value of approximately USD 28.8 Billion in 2022. A comprehensive analysis by industry experts forecasts a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, propelling the market to a staggering valuation of USD 58.4 Billion by the end of 2032.

Key findings indicate that the injectable route of administration is currently steering the growth trajectory of the global clot busting drugs market as of 2021. This trend underscores the importance of advanced delivery methods in driving therapeutic advancements and improving patient outcomes.

Request Your Detailed Report Sample With Your Work Email:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15689

With these compelling insights, stakeholders within the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are poised to capitalize on emergent opportunities and navigate the evolving landscape of thrombolytic therapy. The projected growth not only signifies a burgeoning demand for clot busting drugs but also underscores the vital role of innovation and research in addressing critical healthcare challenges.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Anticoagulants are the leading segment as a product, and hold approximately 36.7% market share in 2021, due to the rise in chronic diseases, the development of anticoagulant medicines has become more molecularly and biologically advanced, and emerging nations are increasingly using novel oral anticoagulants.

Pulmonary Embolism are the leading segment by indication, and held about 31.2% market share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of cancer patients and patients who have a family history of cardiovascular issues.

Injectable category is the leading segment in route of administration of drugs by holding more than half of the global market share owed to growing need for tools like safety syringes, prefilled syringes, and auto-injectors for the prevention of needle stick injuries.

Hospital Pharmacy is the leading distribution channel as of 2021, withholding about one third of the global market share by value due to wide range of product availability, convenience and patients’ reliance on hospitals for treatments.

By region, North America is leading in the global clot busting drugs market with 32.4% of the revenue share on 2021 and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 8.0% during the forecasted years.

“Rising initiatives to promote health benefits of clot busting drugs, as well as the increasing awareness about the prevention of heart attacks and strokes is set to propel the sales of clot busting drugs devices across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The market for clot busting drugs is quite competitive due to the presence of numerous local or regional players. The companies are concentrating on implementing different business strategies, such as product launches, drug development, and geographic expansions. For Instance:

In Dec 2021, Janssen Pharmaceutical received U.S. FDA approval for its oral anticoagulant called XARELTO (rivaroxaban). The drug was approved for 2 indications for pediatric category which includes prophylaxis of DVT or deep vein thrombosis resulting in pulmonary embolism.

AstraZeneca’s Brilinta (ticagrelor) received FDA approval for its P2Y12 receptor antagonist, an oral, reversible drug that prevents platelet activation, in June 2020 to lower the risk of a stroke or a first heart attack in patients with high-risk of coronary artery disease (CAD).

Customization Available:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/REP-GB-15689



Key Segments Covered in Clot Busting Drugs Industry Research

By Product:

Thrombolytic Drugs

Anti-Platelet Drugs

Anticoagulants

Others

By Indication:

Pulmonary Embolism

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Atrial Fibrillation

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Store

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

Explore In-Depth Market Insights: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15689

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube