Global Dental Fluoride Varnish Market Poised to Reach USD 229.3 Million by 2032 at a 3.9%of CAGR

The global dental fluoride varnish market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with projections indicating a valuation of USD 156.5 Million by the close of 2022. A comprehensive study by Future Market Insights forecasts a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9%, positioning the market to attain a remarkable valuation of USD 229.3 Million by 2032.

Resin-based varnishes emerge as the frontrunner in the market landscape, commanding a significant share of approximately 68.4% in 2021. This dominance underscores the efficacy and versatility of resin-based formulations in addressing dental care needs worldwide.

The study posits that the key drivers of the market’s expansion are the rising prevalence of dental caries and the increasing awareness of oral health. Furthermore, the development of novel fluoride varnish formulations and improvements in dental technologies are anticipated to fuel market expansion.

The use of fluoride varnishes as a powerful tooth disease prevention method will gradually gain favor as more data becomes available. The fact that fluoride varnish is affordable, simple to apply, and generally safe to use in the mouth is anticipated to propel the market for dental fluoride varnish in the years to come.

Because more people are using fluoride varnish, the market for dental fluoride varnish will grow overall in the next years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Resin Based Varnish are the leading in the segment by product, and hold approximately 68.4%market value share in 2021, owed to their advantage of preventing tooth decay and demineralization of the teeth.

Children lead the dental fluoride varnish market within the age group segment with the market share of nearly 39.85 in 2021 in the global market, as they are more prone to tooth decay and caries because of irregular eating habits and more consumption of sweet food.

Europe is considered the leading region with a global market share of around 31.6 % in 2021, owed to more prevalence of dental fluorosis and tooth decay among the population.

in 2021, owed to more prevalence of dental fluorosis and tooth decay among the population. The South Asian market for dental fluoride varnish is set to project a CAGR growth of 4.5%over the forecasted years, due to more population is prone to be affected by dental caries. In Southern Asia, the frequency of childhood caries ranged from 38 to 73.7%.

Market Competition

Key players employ several developmental strategies like collaborations and product launches to provide a comprehensive range of products to its consumers.

In January 2021, Cantel Medical Corp. and STERIS plc announced that STERIS had signed a binding contract to buy Cantel through a U.S. subsidiary. Cantel is a multinational company that primarily serves endoscopic and dentistry customers with equipment and services for infection prevention.

In May 2021, It was revealed that Colgate-Palmolive Company and 3Shape were working together to bring the Colgate Illuminator, an innovative teeth-whitening equipment customized for each patient, to dentist offices all throughout the United States. The new technology will make consultations more accurate and provide a better patient experience.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dental fluoride varnish devices in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032. The global dental fluoride varnish market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Fluoride Varnish Industry Research

By Varnish:

Resin-Based Varnish

Polyurethane-Based Varnish

By Age Group:

Children

Adolescents

Adults

By Application:

Dental Caries

White Spot Lesions

Dental Hypersensitivity

By Distributional Channel:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Sales

