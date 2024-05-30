Lucintel Forecasts Telecom Cable Market to Reach $81.5 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Telecom Cable Market is projected to reach an estimated $81.5 billion by 2030 from $47.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for internet connectivity, increasing subscriber base, and growing investment in telecom infrastructure.

Browse 117 figures / charts and 70 tables in this 201 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in telecom cable market by product type (external copper telecom cable, internal telecom & data cable, and fiber optic telecom cable), by installation type (land based and sea based), by application (telecommunication, CATV, data center, computer network, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that internal telecom & data cable is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for high-speed device connectivity. Fiber optic telecom cable is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing fiber to the home (FTTH) subscriber base and increasing investment in telecommunication infrastructure.

Within the telecom cable market, telecommunication will remain the largest application due to growing deployment of fiber optic cable for long range communication and digital transformation in the telecommunication industry. Lucintel predicts that CATV is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing demand for high definition video content and growth in smart devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for cloud based technology with high connectivity speed and increasing investment in IT infrastructure.

Assa Abloy Group, Bunka Telecom Cable, Lixil Group, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, SKB Telecom Cables, Heroal, and Hunter Douglas are the major suppliers in the telecom cable providers.

