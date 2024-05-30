Lucintel Forecasts PVC Roofing Membrane Market to Reach $2.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the PVC Roofing Membrane Market is projected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2030 from $1.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in building and construction industry and stringent government regulations for energy efficiency.

Browse 92 figures / charts and 87 tables in this 160 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in PVC roofing membrane market by end use industry (commercial, residential, and others), installation type (mechanically attached, ballasted, fully adhered, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that mechanically attached will remain the largest segment during the forecast period as it is the most common installation method due to its low cost and ease of installation.

Commercial will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to growing demand for energy efficient roofing in commercial buildings.

Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume during the forecast period due to stringent government regulations, building codes for energy efficiency, and growth in the retrofit building and construction market.

Carlisle Companies, Dow Chemical Company, Duro-Last Inc., GAF Materials, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Sika AG, Godfrey Roofing Inc., SOPREMA Group, Fatra, AS, Technonicol, Alwitra, Protan, BAUDER, FLACHDACH, RENOLIT, Imper, and Polyglass are the major suppliers in the PVC roofing membrane market.

