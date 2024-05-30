Lucintel Forecasts Kaolin Market to Reach $8.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Kaolin Market is projected to reach an estimated $8.6 billion by 2030 from $6.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing per capita paper consumption and rising penetration of kaolin in paint and coating materials.

Browse 71 figures / charts and 50 tables in this 121 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in kaolin market by application (paper, ceramic, fiberglass, paint and coating, rubber, cement, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Ceramic will remain the largest application during the forecast period due to increasing construction activities globally.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period, supported by growing urbanization, improved standards of living, and increasing consumption of consumer products in the region.

Kamin, Thiele Kaolin, Sibelco, Quarzwerke Gruppe, Ashapura Group are among the major kaolin market.

