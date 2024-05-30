Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Set for Unprecedented Growth, Projected to Reach USD 20.3 Billion by 2033

The global magnetic resonance imaging coils market is on a trajectory of unprecedented growth, according to the latest study released by Future Market Insights. The comprehensive report reveals that the global MRI coils market generated revenues of USD 9.2 billion in 2023. It is forecasted to surge at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033, ultimately reaching a market value of USD 20.3 billion by the end of 2033.

Several factors are driving this exponential growth in the MRI market:

The worldwide increase in the ageing population has significantly escalated the demand for MRI procedures. Older adults are more susceptible to health conditions that require advanced imaging for diagnosis and treatment planning.

Continuous innovations in MRI technology, including the development of both low-field strength and high-field strength MRI equipment, are enhancing the capabilities and applications of MRI in medical diagnostics. These advancements are making MRI procedures more efficient, accurate, and accessible.

There is a growing health consciousness among populations, particularly in industrialized nations, leading to a higher demand for advanced diagnostic procedures such as MRI. This trend is further bolstered by increased awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and preventive healthcare.

The Future Market Insights report underscores the dynamic evolution of the MRI market and highlights the significant opportunities for stakeholders. With the ongoing advancements in technology and the rising global demand for sophisticated diagnostic tools, the MRI market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade.

Key Takeaways Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market:

The MRI coils market has been experiencing significant growth over the years due to the increasing demand for MRI procedures across various medical specialties. The market is driven by factors such as technological advancements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need for accurate diagnostic imaging.

There are several types of MRI coils used for different applications, including head coils, spine coils, body coils, breast coils, cardiac coils, and extremity coils. Each coil type is designed to optimize image quality and provide better visualization of specific anatomical areas.

Technological advancements have played a crucial role in the development of MRI coils. Manufacturers are focusing on innovations such as multi-channel coils, phased-array coils, and flexible coil designs to enhance image quality, reduce scan time, and improve patient comfort.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the market are ESAOTE SPA, Bruker, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MR Instruments, Inc., RAPID MR International, LLC, ScanMed, and Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.

Some of the recent developments of key Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils providers are as follows:

In June 2020, the Neuroscience Foundation announced a project to develop 7T MRI technology for better neurovascular imaging in neurological illnesses. The Neuroscience Foundation provided funding for this study, which total USD 16,722.

In April 2018, ScanMed partnered with Fujikura, a Japanese company, to produce MRI coils.

Market Segments Covered in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Analysis:

By Types:

Radiofrequency Coil

Gradient Coil

By Application:

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Spine and Musculoskeletal

Pediatric

Breast

Abdominal

Other Applications

By End Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End-uses

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

