2100+ Exhibitors, 72000+ Visitors Expected at Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024, Asia’s premier manufacturing exhibition, is set to return to Tokyo from June 19-21, 2024, at the renowned Tokyo Big Sight. This year’s event is expected to be larger and more innovative than ever, bringing together over 2100 exhibitors and 72000 visitors from around the world.

The 2024 edition of Manufacturing World Tokyo marks a significant milestone as it continues its tradition of excellence and innovation in the heart of Japan’s capital. With a focus on the latest advancements in the manufacturing industry, the event will feature all 10 show-in-show exhibitions, offering a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge products, technologies, and solutions across various sectors.

Attendees can expect a dynamic program of conferences and seminars that delve into key areas such as DX (Digital Transformation), AI (Artificial Intelligence), IoT solutions, additive manufacturing, factory automation, motion control, mechanical components, and factory facilities/equipment. The conference program will be a highlight of the event, featuring cutting-edge case studies and insights from industry leaders.

Detailed exhibition information, including the exhibitor & product directory, seminar program, and more, will be available on the official Manufacturing World Tokyo website from late April to early May.

Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024 is a platform for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and drive the future of manufacturing. Join in shaping tomorrow’s industry standards and be a part of this transformative event.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore the forefront of manufacturing innovation. Pre-register today and secure your spot at Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024!

For more information, visit https://www.manufacturing-world.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html

About Manufacturing World

Manufacturing World is a leading international manufacturing event that brings together industry experts, innovators, and decision-makers to exchange knowledge, showcase technologies, and shape the future of manufacturing. With a diverse range of exhibitors, informative conferences, and networking opportunities, Manufacturing World provides a comprehensive platform for industry professionals to stay abreast of emerging trends, establish connections, and drive business growth.

About RX Japan

RX Japan organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intext Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details.

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com