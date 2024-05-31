CHCC 2024: Premier Platform for Project Owners & Suppliers in Hospital Construction Industry

Chengdu, China, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — The China Hospital Construction Conference and International Hospital Build & Infrastructure Exposition (CHCC) will be held from May 17th to 19th, 2024 at the Western China International Expo City in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China.

CHCC offers the ultimate one-stop platform where industry professionals can get all products and services needed in building hospitals. Visitors can also learn the latest and best practices in the hospital construction industry brought by global experts.

CHCC 2024 highlights

CHCC 2024 will be held from May 17th -19th, Chengdu, China.

Celebrating its 25th edition, it is estimated to be a grand event, covering the entire value chain, and providing the whole knowledge system of hospital construction. CHCC 2024 will have 800 exhibitors from over 30 countries, 130+ conferences with more than 1000 speakers, 140,000 square meters, and with over 60,000 visitors.

For 24 years, CHCC has established itself as a premier platform for the hospital construction industry. CHCC connects project owners and suppliers across the entire supply chain, offering a one-stop shop for communication and collaboration. This year, the CHCC 2024 exhibition showcases the latest advancements in hospital construction. Over 800 high-quality suppliers will present new technologies, equipment, products, and solutions. Visitors from various sectors, including government officials, hospital administrators, and industry professionals, can attend to learn about the latest trends and foster industry-wide development.

The exhibition has 19 professional zones, including hospital planning design and general engineering contracting, hospital materials for floor, ceiling, walls, doors, windows, curtain wall, smart hospitals, furniture solutions, HVAC and medical logistics, medical clean room, special ward, medical gas and medical devices, and laboratory and medical equipment systems, while bringing together hospital construction designers, materials and equipment suppliers from upstream, midstream and downstream.

Spanning 14,000 square meters, CHCC 2024 brings together over 100 leading exhibitors from the hospital decoration industry. Renowned companies like MONDO, Gerflor, Armstrong, Forbo, KOHLER, AkzoNobel, A.O. Smith, Santak, Meganite, Du Pont, Sanitized, SpecChem, Joyway, Huakang Medical, Haier, Esseniot, UINO, and Midea, among others, will comprehensively showcase mature technologies, equipment, products, and solutions. By attending CHCC, visitors can learn about, source, and discuss all aspects of hospital construction products in one location, eliminating the need for time-consuming and expensive travel to multiple exhibitions.

A key highlight of CHCC 2024 is its comprehensive knowledge system for building exceptional hospitals. Over 30 thematic sections and more than 140 professional forums will be offered. Held concurrently are “The 25th China Hospital Construction Conference,” “The 8th China Smart Hospital Conference,” and several others focusing on diverse aspects of hospital development. These conferences will cover a wide range of topics, including strategic planning, industry advancements, discipline development, infrastructure construction, hospital management, and smart operations. Over 9,000 attendees are expected, with more than half being hospital decision-makers such as deans, vice deans, directors, and managers.

More information about CHCC 2024, please visit https://chccchina.com/en.

