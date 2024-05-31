Automated People Mover Market Forecast: USD 899.3 Million by 2033 with Steady 6.05% CAGR

The automated people mover market is projected to reach a significant milestone, with an estimated valuation of USD 899.3 Million by 2033. This market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.05% over the forecast period. The automated people mover systems, which are commonly used in airports, urban transit, and large-scale commercial venues, are gaining traction due to their efficiency, reliability, and ability to reduce congestion in busy areas.

As urbanization continues to rise and the demand for seamless and efficient transportation solutions increases, the Automated People Mover Market is poised for steady growth, driven by technological advancements and the need for improved passenger mobility solutions.

Market Overview:

The Automated People Mover Market addresses the growing demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions in urban and high-traffic areas.

APM systems are designed to operate on dedicated guideways or tracks, utilizing automated vehicles or trains to transport passengers between predefined stations or terminals within a controlled environment.

These systems offer benefits such as reduced travel times, improved accessibility, enhanced safety, and reduced environmental impact compared to traditional modes of transportation.

Key Takeaways from the Automated People Mover Market Report:

The anticipated size of the automated people mover market in 2018 was USD 299.7 million.

The anticipated size of the automated people mover market in 2022 was USD 486.7 million.

The global automated people mover market expanded at a CAGR of 5.28% between 2018 and 2022.

North America holds a market share of 76.7% in the automated people mover market.

The United Kingdom expands at a CAGR of 6.97%.

Based on the application segment, airports are projected to hold a market share of 66%.

Based on the system type segment, the duo rail segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of value.

Leading Key Players:

Manufacturers: Leading manufacturers of APM systems include companies like Bombardier Transportation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens AG, Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, and POMA Group.

Infrastructure Developers: Companies specializing in transportation infrastructure development, such as Bechtel Corporation and Skanska Group, play a key role in the planning, design, and construction of APM guideways, stations, and terminals.

Operators and Service Providers: Airport authorities, transit agencies, and private operators manage and operate APM systems, providing passenger services, maintenance, and system monitoring.

Market Drivers:

Urbanization and Population Growth: Rapid urbanization and population growth in cities and metropolitan areas increase the demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions to address congestion, pollution, and mobility challenges.

Airport Expansion and Modernization: Growing air passenger traffic and the expansion of airport facilities drive demand for APM systems to provide seamless connectivity between airport terminals, parking facilities, rental car centers, and other airport amenities.

Urban Mobility Solutions: APM systems serve as part of integrated urban mobility solutions, offering last-mile connectivity, feeder services to transit hubs, and efficient transportation options for urban residents, commuters, and visitors.

Smart City Initiatives: Smart city initiatives and urban development projects prioritize the implementation of APM systems as part of comprehensive transportation networks to promote sustainable mobility, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance quality of life.

Recent Developments:

Siemens invests €1 billion in Germany and creates a blueprint for the industrial metaverse in Nuremberg metropolitan region. In April 2023, Siemens Digital Industries Software and IBM announced they are likely to be expanding their long-term partnership by collaborating to develop a combined software solution integrating their respective offerings for systems engineering, service lifecycle management, and asset management.

Automated People Mover Market Segmentation:

By System Type:

Monorail

Duo Rail

Automated Guide Way Transit or Maglev

By Application:

Airport

Urban Transit

Amusements Parks

Shopping or Commercial Centers

Others

By Region: