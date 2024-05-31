Unlocking Growth: Halal Cheese Market Surges with Rising Demand and Cultural Trends

CITY, Country, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Worldwide halal cheese market request is expected to be esteemed at US$ 543.2Million in 2022, conjecture to develop at a CAGR of 4.9% to be esteemed at US$ 876.4 Million from 2022 to 2032. Development is ascribed to the rising interest for halal items the in Muslim populace, adjusted, with their strict convictions. From 2016-2021 a CAGR of 3.0% was enlisted for the halal cheese market.

In our diverse society, it is a necessity to respect all the religions and cultures. The followers of Islam religion prefer only the halal-certified foods, which follows specific guidelines that are acceptable in the Islamic religion. Halal cheese is made with bacterial culture or microbial enzymes, rather than animal rennet, gelatin, lipase, pepsin, vanilla extract or whey.

As alcohol is haram according to Islam, the alcohol-based chemicals are not allowed to be used for cleaning of machinery involved in the manufacturing of halal cheese. Around one-fourth of the global population follows Islam religion, and cheese is one of the most popular food item. The global market for halal cheese is indicated to be large and growing further.

Halal Cheese Market Dynamics:

Other than the followers of the ethics of the Islam religion, halal certification gives a mental peace to the consumers who are concerned towards the unethical practices done with the animals for making food. The halal certification of cheese ensures that the manufacturing of the cheese does not incorporate any misbehaviour with the animals and the cheese is made from the bacterial cultural.

This psychological fact has driven the market for halal cheese. Some of the countries with a significant population of Muslims provides halal certification to all the food products, and cheese is one of the popular food ingredients for fast food, which is growing globally at a high pace due to the adoption of western culture.

Thus, the halal cheese can easily penetrate in the countries concerned with halal certification. On the other hand, the manufacturing of cheese while following the halal guideline poses restraints on the manufacturers. Rest of the population provide a large market for cheese, and a large number of countries do not provide halal certification. These facts have restrained the market for halal cheese.

Halal Cheese Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the halal cheese market are

Dairy Produce Packers Ltd

Caledonian Cheese Company

Glanbia Cheese Ltd

Knolton Farmhouse Cheese

Long Clawson Dairy Ltd

Proszkownia Mleka Spó?ka z o.o.

Wyke Farms Limited

Halal Cheese Market Segmentation:

By types, the halal cheese market can be segmented into

Blue

Cheddar

Red Leicester

Mozzarella

Normal Mozzarella

Reduced-fat Mozzarella

Reduced-sodium Mozzarella

Blended

Fruit blends

Savory blends

Others

By form, the halal cheese market can be segmented into

Individually quick frozen cheese (IQF)

Ribbon cheese (block)

String cheese

Sliced cheese

Chilled cheese

By end-use, the halal cheese market can be segmented into

Household

Industrial

Beverage

Food

Fast food

Bakery

Confectionery

Desserts

Others

