The Expansion of the Livestock Industry, Encompassing Feeding to Processing, has led to a Substantial Increase in the Demand for Feed Supplements Rich in Nutrients

The liquid feed supplements market size is projected to be worth US$ 6,155 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 10,072.6 million by 2033. The sales of liquid feed supplements are expected to capture a significant CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

In the ever-evolving world of animal nutrition, liquid feed supplements have emerged as a powerful tool to enhance animal health, productivity, and overall performance.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth:

Globalization of Animal Nutrition Business: The industry is benefiting from the increased globalization of the animal nutrition industry.

Demand for Value-added Animal Products: The need for value-added animal products is rising. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for products with enhanced nutritional profiles, improved taste, and overall quality.

Market Expansion and Opportunities:

The market presents immense opportunities for established players and new entrants. Manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on product innovation, research and development, and strategic partnerships to cater to the evolving needs of the industry and gain a competitive edge. Moreover, expanding livestock production and increasing adoption of intensive farming practices in emerging economies are driving the demand for liquid feed supplements.

The globalization of the animal nutrition business, increased health consciousness among consumers, and the pursuit of value-added animal products are driving the market’s upward trajectory. With ongoing advancements in research and development, product innovation, and strategic partnerships, the liquid feed supplements market holds immense potential for industry players. It offers exciting opportunities for growth and success.

The North American market for liquid feed supplements is projected to dominate the global market with a 40.2% share in 2022. This growth is driven by the increasing consumption of meat, the demand for high-quality meat products, and the adoption of various strategies by market players.

China, as one of the prominent producers and consumers of meat, is expected to experience a 5.4% CAGR in the liquid feed supplements market, fueled by the expanding livestock industry and strict regulations on feed safety.

Europe is projected to be the second-leading market with a 21.1% share, driven by the growing demand for meat and efforts by market players to expand their reach.

In India, the liquid feed supplements market is witnessing promising growth with a 4.5% CAGR, supported by factors such as a diverse livestock population, increasing animal protein demand, animal nutrition awareness, technological advancements, and government initiatives.

Protein liquid feed supplements hold a significant market share of 24.50%, meeting the essential protein requirements of livestock.

Molasses, with a share of 29.80%, is widely used as a cost-effective and energy-rich feed ingredient, contributing to improved animal health and nutrition.

Recent Developments

BASF SE introduced the new enzyme product Natupulse TS for animal feed in December 2021. Natupulse TS is an NSP enzyme (non-starch polysaccharide). Including ß-mannanase in feed reduces digesta viscosity, improves digestibility, and provides more sustainable production. Natupulse TS is available as a powder and a liquid. Both formulations offer stability throughout storage, premix, and demanding pelleting conditions.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company expanded in December 2020 to cease dry lysine manufacturing in the first part of 2021. Instead, ADM Animal Nutrition concentrates on l-lysine liquid 50% and encapsulated lysine solutions. ADM works extensively with swine and poultry feed manufacturers to shift to liquid lysine during 2020.

