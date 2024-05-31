FMI Sheds Light on Calcium Gluconate Industry: A Game-Changer in Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Sectors

CITY, Country, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The calcium gluconate market is expected to grow at a faster rate of 3.4% between 2023 and 2033, compared to the 2.5% witnessed between 2018 and 2022. This considerable increase in CAGR shows an accelerated growth rate, suggesting higher demand for calcium gluconate products and market expansion. The predicted market value of US$ 132,948.4 million in 2033, compared to US$ 95,613.1 million in 2023, demonstrates the calcium gluconate market’s significant growth potential and exciting possibilities during the forecast period.

The calcium gluconate market is expanding rapidly due to a variety of causes. The mineral supplement calcium gluconate is frequently utilized in the healthcare and food sectors. It is most commonly used to treat calcium insufficiency and as a supplement during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Furthermore, calcium gluconate prevents and cures disorders such as osteoporosis and hypocalcemia. The increased understanding of the importance of calcium in bone health and general well-being is propelling market expansion.

Several factors may limit the growth of the calcium gluconate market. One such element is the market availability of alternative calcium supplements like calcium carbonate and calcium citrate. These alternatives provide comparable advantages and may threaten the expansion of the calcium gluconate market.

The risk of negative effects associated with high calcium consumption, such as kidney stones and gastrointestinal problems, may restrict the use of calcium gluconate. Producers must educate customers on optimum doses and potential hazards to guarantee the safe use of calcium gluconate products. Despite these obstacles, the calcium gluconate industry offers several prospects. The growing senior population and rising demand for nutritional supplements in emerging countries provide a favorable market environment. Furthermore, incorporating calcium gluconate in fortified food and beverage items opens up new business opportunities.

The growing awareness of calcium insufficiency and its related health advantages drives the calcium gluconate market. However, the availability of alternative supplements and the risk of adverse effects pose difficulties. Nonetheless, prospects for market expansion remain in emerging regions and the introduction of calcium gluconate in fortified goods.

Key Takeaways from the Calcium Gluconate Market:

In the united states, the market is growing at a CAGR of 30.2% in 2022 during the forecast of 2022 in the global market.

United Kingdom is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2033, exhibiting promising potential opportunities.

The calcium gluconate market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2033, indicating favorable market circumstances.

In 2033, Australia’s calcium gluconate market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3%, exhibiting stable growth potential.

Japan’s market has a compound annual growth rate of 3.4% as per the forecast for 2022 in the global market.

Competitive landscape

Several prominent competitors dominate the calcium gluconate market’s competitive landscape. Akzo Nobel N.V., Anil Bioplus Limited, Jost Chemical Co., North America Chemical Corporation, Feiyu Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Tomita Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Global Calcium Private Limited, Xinhong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and PMP Fermentation Products, Inc. are some of the market’s prominent competitors.

These organizations are actively engaged in R&D operations, product innovation, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market position. To meet the increased global demand for calcium gluconate, they are extending their product ranges, increasing manufacturing capacity, and upgrading distribution networks.

Recent Developments:

Akzo Nobel is a market leader in calcium gluconate. The firm prioritizes product innovation and provides diverse calcium gluconate solutions for various industries, including medicines, food & drinks, and personal care.

Anil Bioplus is a company that manufactures and sells calcium gluconate. To suit the expectations of the healthcare business, the firm emphasizes quality control and provides high-quality calcium gluconate products.

Key Segments of the Calcium Gluconate Market

By Grade:

Pharmaceutical

Food

By Form:

Powder

Gum

Liquid

By Application:

Oral Liquid

Pharmaceutical

Tablets

Food Additive Nutraceuticals

Food and Beverage

By End Use:

Bulking Agent

Emulsifier

Thickening Agent

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

