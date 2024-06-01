AI Image Recognition Market Revenue Share Detailed Analysis Report 2024-2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The AI Image Recognition Market evaluation provides information on the major business trends that will impact the market’s growth between 2024 and 2030. It provides information on the fundamental business strategies used in this market. The analysis looks at all potential benefits as well as market advantages, consumer appeal, and expansion chances. The knowledge provided forecasts for the potential future growth in important markets and significant players on the global market.

The global AI Image Recognition market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.93 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.35 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period.

Leading market players:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Google LLC Microsoft Corporation IBM Corporation NVIDIA Corporation Intel Corporation Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Baidu, Inc. Clarifai, Inc. SenseTime Group Limited Megvii Technology Limited iFlytek Co., Ltd. Turing Video Inc. Blippar Scandit AG Cognex Corporation Catchoom Technologies S.L. Deepomatic

Global AI Image Recognition Market Segmentation:

AI Image Recognition Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Hardware

Software

Services

AI Image Recognition Market by Industry Vertical, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Security and Surveillance

Manufacturing

E-commerce

Entertainment

BFSI

AI Image Recognition Market by Technology, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Traditional Image Recognition

Deep Learning

AI Image Recognition Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Scene Recognition

Regional Analysis of the AI Image Recognition Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue(million USD), and market share and growth rate of the «Keyword» Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030(forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America(USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

Table of Contents:

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– AI Image Recognition Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and outlook

– AI Image Recognition Market Analysis and outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

Finally, the AI Image Recognition Market report is a believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, market development rate, figure, and so on. AI Image Recognition industry report additionally Presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

The AI Image Recognition Market Report addresses the following key questions:

What are the factors driving the growth of the AI Image Recognition market? What are the challenges and limitations faced by the AI Image Recognition market? What are the emerging trends and opportunities in the AI Image Recognition market? Which segments of the AI Image Recognition market are experiencing the highest growth? Who are the major players operating in the AI Image Recognition market? What are their market strategies and competitive landscape? What are the regional dynamics and market trends influencing the AI Image Recognition market?

