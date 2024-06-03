Thionyl Chloride Industry Set to Reach US$ 829.9 million by 2034: Driven by Diverse Industrial Applications

According to the latest report by FMI, the thionyl chloride Industry size is projected to be worth US$ 518.7 million in 2024 and US$ 829.9 million by 2034. The industry is expected to experience revenue growth at a moderate CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Thionyl chloride is used in various end-use industries such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes & pigments, and organic synthesis. The rising adoption of pesticides in developing countries and developments in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to drive the growth of the thionyl chloride market over the forecast period. Heightening concerns related to water treatment are likely to further fuel its growth engine in the near term.

However, a majority of end users of thionyl chloride are facing a massive slowdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This is substantially widening the supply-demand gap, and, as such, straining the revenue pool of the thionyl chloride market. Further, China – the epicenter of the pandemic – is characterized by a strong foothold of thionyl chloride manufacturers. The government has enacted large-scale lockdowns, resulting in short-term manufacturing and logistics paralysis.

“Thionyl chloride plays a vital role in manufacturing pharmaceuticals products. The compound is an industrially-produced liquid used to make acyl chlorides and synthesize pharmaceuticals, including drugs and vitamins. Growth of the pharmaceutical industry has a significant impact on the thionyl chloride market.”

Key Takeaways of Thionyl Chloride Market Study

Consumption of thionyl chloride would remain prominent in manufacturing pharmaceuticals. Thionyl chloride is used in the production of a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including isocarbophos, indomethacin, vitamin A, sumicidin, propargite, and tetramisole hydrochloride. Further, manufacturers are targeting the agrochemical industry for relevant returns.

Europe holds a prominent share in the global thionyl chloride market; East Asia would reflect worthwhile prospects, owing to the presence of key agrarian countries and subsequent advancements in the pharmaceutical industry.

Thionyl chloride is also used in the production of lithium thionyl chloride batteries. The adoption of lithium thionyl batteries is increasing, given its benefits such as high voltage, high safety, wide temperature range, low currents, passivation of battery, and its bobbin-like structure.

Market Landscape: Fairly Consolidated

The global thionyl chloride market is fairly consolidated, owing to a limited number of players operating in the market. The top nine players account for around half of the total market revenue.

The list of Key Players Covered in the Thionyl Chloride Market are:

Lanxess AG

Transpek Industries Ltd.

CABB Group

Sigma Aldrich Co. LLC

Shandong Kaisheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

Angene International Limited

Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC

Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Hangzhou Trylead Chemical Technology

Bodal Chemicals Limited

Thionyl Chloride Market Taxonomy

By Grade:

Technical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application:

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Dyes & Pigments

Organic Synthesis

Batteries

Others

By Production Process:

Sulfur trioxide Route

Sulfur dioxide Route

Other Routes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

What Does the Future Hold?

The global thionyl chloride market is expected to grow at a moderate pace over the forecast period on account of increasing application in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals industries in developing regions. Moreover, increasing the use of thionyl chloride in the production of batteries is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Preference for thionyl chloride over other reagents is further anticipated to bolster the market in the foreseeable future. Production of thionyl chloride is preferred by the sulfur trioxide route, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.

