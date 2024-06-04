Swelling Demand For Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Booming in Size in 2024

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 4.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period, 2023 – 2030.

The global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 4.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period, 2023 – 2030.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1697/emotion-detection-and-recognition-edr-market/

List of the Key Companies in the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market includes

Emotient Inc. (Apple, Inc.), Affectiva Inc., Tobii AB (Publ), Realeyes OU, Noldus, Kairos and others and Other.

Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) market into the following segments and subsegments:

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market by Software Tool Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

Facial Recognition,

Speech and Voice Recognition,

Bio Sensors

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market by Technology Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market by End-Use Industry Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

Government

Health Care

Entertainment

Transportation

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) in these regions till the forecast period

North America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

The global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market report answers the following questions:

What are the main drivers of the global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) market? How big will the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) market and growth rate in upcoming years? Key trend factors affect market share in the world’s top regions? Who are the most important market participants and what strategies being they pursuing in the global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) market? What are the market opportunities and threats to which players are exposed in the global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) market? Which industry trends, drivers and challenges are driving that growth?

