Bread Crumbs Rises Given their Unique Flavors and Seasonings; FMI Estimates a CAGR of 7.1%

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The bread crumbs market insights cover food and beverage industries worldwide. The market is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 274.8 million by 2023, with a projected CAGR of 7.1% between 2023 and 2033, ultimately reaching a valuation of US$ 524.8 million by 2033.

Easy breakfast solutions and the growing preference for ready-to-eat food among consumers are driving the demand for bread crumbs. The increase in food retail stores, as well as the rising popularity of processed and convenience foods, is likely to boost sales in the forthcoming years.

Bread crumbs are widely used as a versatile coating ingredient for several dishes and are incorporated into different cuisines. The primary purpose of adding a layer of bread crumbs before shallow frying or air frying food dishes is to add crispiness and texture to the dish.

Tap into Market Opportunities and Stay Ahead of Competitors – Get Your Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15580

The significant role of bread crumbs as a binding agent for a wide range of foods, including meat, vegetables, and desserts, adds to the list of factors fueling the growth of the bread crumbs market. They also find extensive application in the food industry due to the increased consumption of bread products, making the bread crumbs market more profitable.

The diverse culinary preferences of consumers lead to changes in their preferences over time. Bread crumbs cater to these preferences by offering a wide range of choices in flavors, such as seasoned bread crumbs, panko bread crumbs, gluten-free bread crumbs, and whole grain bread crumbs.

Gluten-free bread crumbs and whole wheat bread crumbs are gaining momentum predominantly because consumers traditionally associate fiber with good health. With increased awareness among consumers about health and nutrition, especially post-pandemic, the market has witnessed a tremendous shift towards healthier food choices. Therefore, gluten-free and whole-grain bread crumbs are likely to propel overall sales in the bread crumbs market.

Key Takeaways

The bread crumbs industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% through 2033.

The United States held a 24.1% share of the global bread crumbs industry in 2022.

With a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop in the bread crumbs industry.

In 2022, Japan had a 3.9% share of the bread crumbs industry globally.

The bread crumbs industry in China is expected to increase, registering a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.

Germany accounted for 7.6% of the bread crumbs market in 2022.

Based on type, panko bread crumbs occupied the largest market share, capturing a share of 27.8%.

On the basis of application, bread crumbs for the savory segment held a 64.0% share in the market.

Flavored bread crumbs managed to lead the bread crumbs market by holding 64.0% shares in 2022.

Embrace Smarter Choices With Our Methodology-Derived Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15580

Competitive Landscape

Large-scale and small-scale producers, as well as international and regional players, operate in the bread crumbs market, making it highly competitive. Key players are focused on expanding their product offerings and including a diversified range of products based on consumer preferences. These companies are investing more in research and development, as well as conducting surveys to understand the consumer base better and eventually provide high-quality and cost-effective products.

The leading players in the bread crumbs market are

Kikkoman

Gonnella

Delallo

4C Foods

Vigo Foods

Gillian’s Foods

Edward & Sons

Recent Market Developments

In June 2022, Carrington Farms unveiled an innovative product named Keto Bread Crumbs. These novel bread crumbs are both non-GMO and plant-based, offering a delightful crunch reminiscent of traditional bread crumbs.

In May 2022, General Mills made public its plans to acquire TNT Crust, a renowned producer of premium frozen pizza crusts catering to regional and national pizza franchises, foodservice distributors, and retail channels.

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights Purchase Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15580

Global Bread Crumbs Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Plain Bread crumbs

Panko Bread crumbs

Italian Bread crumbs

Seasoned Bread crumbs

French Bread crumbs

By Flavor:

Regular/Unflavored

Flavored

Lemon

Garlic

Herbs

Parmesan Cheese

Romano Cheese

By End Use Application:

Savory

Soups

Prepared Food & Ready Meals

Meat Poultry & Seafood

Patties

Pasta Toppings

Dumplings

Breaded Vegetables

Casseroles

Stuffed Meat and Vegetables

Dessert

Pet Treats

By Distribution Channel:

Food Service

HoReCa

Quick Service Restaurants

Travel Retail (Airplanes, Cruise Ships, Others)

Retail

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Wholesale Stores

Mass Grocery Retailers

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Company Website

Third Party Websites

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube