Global Silica Sand for Glass Making Industry to Hit US$ 8.5 billion by 2033 with a Steady 4.1% CAGR

The surging construction sector is expected to increase the demand for silica sand for glass making. Rapid urbanization and different sectors looking to expand their footprints are a few of the factors that have surged the market growth.

The silica sand for glass making industry is expected to record a CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.7 billion in 2023. By 2033, the estimation is projected to cross US$ 8.5 billion.

In a bid to focus more on sustainability, the green building market is expected to grow at a robust 13.6%. By 2032, the valuation of the green building market is expected to cross US$ 650 billion, which represents a massive opportunity for the silica sand market.

The luxury hotels are also on an expansion spree. Based on the survey conducted by FMI, the luxury hotel market was valued at US$ 95,113 million in 2022. This market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. This would certainly mean an increase in construction activities, which is expected to support the silica sand market growth.

With ecosystem and sustainability being the talk of the town, there is a lot of emphasis being laid on the development of hybrid vehicles. The global hybrid vehicles market is expected to grow at 22% during the forecast period. Key players operating in this market are looking to expand their plants worldwide, which might support the market growth of silica sand.

However, the market is facing challenges pertaining to supply chain management. This has led to an increase in the price of silica sand, and in many places, there is a scarcity of the product.

Thus, by the insights provided by FMI researchers, it can be inferred that an ‘increase in the growth of construction sectors, adoption of green alternatives, expansion of automobile market, and various other factors are expected to surge the market growth.’

Key Takeaways:

The silica sand for glass-making market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to be valued at US$ 5.7 billion in 2023.

By 2033, the market is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 8.5 billion.

Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the dominant market share.

The United States market is expected to advance at 4.7%.

The United Kingdom market is projected to grow at 3.8%.

China market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.1%.

Japan market is expected to grow at 4.7%.

South Korea silica sand for glass making market is projected to advance at 4.6%.

Based on the application, the glass container segment is expected to hold the dominant share and might advance at 4.1%.

Based on the purity, the high-purity segment is projected to be the leading segment and is expected to grow at 4.3%.

Based on the end use, the construction segment is expected to be the leading segment.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the market are expected to make investments in mergers and acquisitions. There are also moves pertaining to strategic partnerships. For this, the manufacturers are entering into collaborations with players from various niches. The key players are also investing in the research and development aspect of the business. This is being done by enhancing the capabilities of silica sand using other elements. There are also moves being made to increase the manpower.

Dominant Players in the Market

Sibelco

Imerys

Tochu Corporation

US Silica

Euroquarz GmbH

Silica Sand for Glass Making Market Segmentation

By Application:

Flat Glass

Fiber Glass

Glass Container (Colored, Colorless)

Special & Technical

Tableware Glass

Others

By Purity:

High Purity

Ultra-high Purity

By End Use:

Food & Beverage Packaging

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Scientific Instrument & Analytical Research

Construction

Automotive

Cookware & Utensils

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

