Waterproof E-Scooter Market Size to Reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2032, Growing at 5.0% CAGR

The water proof E-Scooter market is expected to escalate at a CAGR of 5.0% from USD 5.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.3 Billion by 2032.

According to FMI analysts, more than 71% of E-Scooter models have water resistance ratings. (This is an increase from 40% in 2021). It’s crucial to note, however, that the level of protection provided by these classifications varies. Due to these characteristics, the sales of waterproof E-Scooter are on the rise.

During the forecast period, sales of waterproof E-Scooter are expected to grow at the fastest rate. Higher performance (both speed and range), a stronger stem clamp, 4th generation frame, updated multi-switch, turn signals, motorcycle-grade horn, a footrest that acts as a grip, and a large rubber deck are some of the features of an ideal waterproof E-Scooter.

Due to these features, the waterproof E-Scooter market statistics are predicted to improve between 2022 and 2032. In response to the rising demand for waterproof E-Scooter, electric scooter manufacturers are focusing on launching powerful and durable E-Scooters.

Some E-Scooters have a top speed of 62 mph, which puts them on a level with ultra-high-performance cars and propels the demand for waterproof E-Scooters.

Another factor that fuels the sales of waterproof E-Scooter is the convenience it provides to the customers. A waterproof E-Scooter like Dualtron Thunder 2 provides a massive battery with more range than people require (106 miles maximum and 60 miles).

Furthermore, the battery is made up of high-quality cells, which are efficient due to their high energy density, resulting in the growing demand for waterproof E-Scooters.

Multinational companies (like Xiaomi, Ninebot, and Aovo) are providing multiple waterproof E-Scooters that provide users with a variety of options. This is anticipated to boost the sales of waterproof E-Scooter and waterproof E-Scooter market revenue growth in the forecast period.

The rapidly changing climate and increasing fuel costs are moving the waterproof E-Scooter share forward.

On the other hand, waterproof is a technical term with a fairly tight definition, which no electric scooter on the waterproof E-Scooter market today fully meets. This is a major factor restraining the growth of the waterproof E-Scooter market size.

Even the most water-resistant scooters are still simply water-resistant, and while most of them can handle some riding in the rain or snow and won’t suffer water damage very often, they are not strictly waterproof. The demand analysis of the waterproof E-Scooter market suggests that customers require a scooter that is 100% waterproof and can travel longer distances.

Water damage is almost never covered by any electric scooter warranty policy, which is an essential distinction both for how you should operate your waterproof E-Scooter and what will be covered by its guarantee.

As a result, demand for waterproof E-Scooter is majorly propelled by advertisements and marketing campaigns that reflect the latest current trends. Furthermore, a variety of factors such as celebrity opinions and favorable mentality of gen z customers have pushed buyers to embrace their image, thus the sales of waterproof E-Scooter.

Key Takeaways from the Water Proof E-Scooter Market Report:

By type, two wheel category is expected to lead the waterproof E-Scooter market during the forecast period.

By IP rating, IP65 category dominated the waterproof E-Scooter market, due to its durability to last in every climate.

During the forecast period, the OEM segment is expected to dominate the waterproof E-Scooter market.

With the rising popularity of waterproof E-Scooters and increased spending on waterproof E-Scooter, the United States leads the market.

China waterproof E-Scooter market is forecast to grow at a highest CAGR of 18.7 during the forecast period.

Japan waterproof E-Scooter market is expected to develop rapidly in the global waterproof E-Scooter industry with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies profiled in the waterproof E-Scooter market report include Xiaomi Corporation, Voro Motors, Segway, Apollo Scooters, GOTRAX, Aovopro , INOKIM, and KAABO.

Many players in the waterproof E-Scooter market are focusing on launching stores in several countries as part of a joint venture strategy to expand their global reach. To extend their market share, leading market players are focused on various growth strategies such as research and development, mergers and acquisitions, and the launch of new waterproof E-Scooters.

Recent Development:

Partnerships, Product Launches, Collaborations, and Agreements:

Xiaomi released the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 in 2021. It’s a customized Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition with a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of 45 kilometers.

In 2022, Aovo launched Aovo M365. It has a large and intelligent battery of 10.4 AH and a 350 W motor. Its brushless motor is one of its distinguishing features. This motor may easily allow your M365 Pro to go 30 to 35 kilometers after charging it 100 percent.

Water Proof E-Scooter Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Unicycle

Two Wheeler

Three Wheeler

By Wattage:

Up to 250 Watt

250 to 450 Watts

450 to 700 Watts

Above 700 Watts

By Battery Health:

Healthy

Good

Bad

Worst

By Distribution Channel:

OEM

E-Commerce

Others

By Type:

Lithium Ion Battery

Sealed Lead Acid Batteries

Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

Others

By Regions:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

