Home Infusion Therapy – A Boon for Both Patients and Payers. What its Market says?

The shifting preference of healthcare providers and patients for out-of-hospital location benefits is majorly driving the home infusion therapy market growth. One of the many healthcare procedures that are no longer only restricted to hospital/healthcare settings is infusion therapy. Infusion therapy is the process through which a patient receives medications that are administered using needles or catheters in veins. Receiving this care in the comfort of one’s home instead of a healthcare setting or any other facility is a cost-effective alternative. It is referred to as “Home Infusion Therapy.”

According to a new report by Grand View Research Ltd., the worldwide market for home infusion therapy in 2023 was estimated to be worth USD 35.96 billion. It is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% over the period from 2024 to 2030. Several pivotal elements are propelling the market’s expansion, such as the increasing number of elderly individuals with limited mobility, a growing inclination towards receiving care in the comfort of one’s home, and the rapid progression of technological innovations.

The home infusion therapy market is experiencing a significant upswing, driven by a combination of demographic, economic, and technological factors. The foremost among these factors is the demographic shift towards the geriatric population. With the increasing number of elderly individuals globally, the prevalence of chronic conditions that necessitate long-term treatment modalities like infusion therapy is also growing. This demographic is characterized by decreased mobility, which makes it more challenging for them to visit a hospital for treatments or regular follow-ups. Therefore, there is an increasing preference for home-based healthcare solutions that can provide effective treatment in the comfort and convenience of the patient’s own home.

The economical aspect of home infusion therapy is a major compelling factor for its adoption. Hospital stays are getting increasingly expensive, and with healthcare costs continually rising, both patients and insurance providers seek more affordable options. Home infusion therapy not only provides an effective alternative to expensive hospital admissions but also minimizes the indirect costs associated with hospital-based care, such as travel costs and invaluable human resources. Moreover, the expansion of remote patient monitoring (RPM) reimbursement codes in the U.S. has further incentivized the shift towards home-based care, making it a financially viable option for a broader segment of the population.

Technologically, the market’s growth is being catalyzed by the rapid evolution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Advances in infusion pumps, needleless connectors, and other related devices have made home infusion therapy more accessible and safer for a wider range of conditions. The development of new infusion drugs and the expansion of clinical applications for existing therapies are also contributing to the market’s expansion. These technological advancements ensure that patients receive high-quality care with improved outcomes, which is particularly crucial for managing complex conditions such as immune deficiencies, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The positive impact of these innovations was particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when home infusion therapy became an essential service amid the constraints on traditional healthcare settings.

Order your copy of the Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Latest Trends in the Home Infusion Therapy Market

The home infusion therapy market is witnessing a surge of innovation. One of the most notable advancements is the development of elastomeric devices. These devices are designed with flexible and stretchy materials that conform to the body’s movements, offering a more comfortable and user-friendly experience for patients undergoing infusion therapies. This innovation not only enhances the patient’s comfort but also facilitates the broader adoption of home infusion therapy by simplifying the process.

Technological advancements are also playing an important part in the growing adoption of the home infusion therapy market. The integration of wearable technology, improvements in point-of-care devices, and the growing utilization of telemedicine are collectively moving toward a more connected and efficient home care ecosystem. Wearables and point-of-care technologies have enabled continuous remote monitoring, which has ensured patient safety and improved treatment efficacy. Telemedicine services further enhance this system by providing real-time communication between patients and healthcare providers, which is essential for the management of complex treatment regimens.

Moreover, the recent pandemic has accelerated the shift towards home infusion therapy. The need for maintaining social distancing and minimizing hospital visits has emphasized the importance of receiving care at home. In response, service providers have enhanced their networks with pharmacies to develop personalized care strategies and provide customized medications and supplies. This collaboration ensures that patients have continued access to essential therapies, highlighting the resilience and adaptability of the home infusion therapy market in the face of global health challenges.

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

Robotaxi Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Propulsion (Electric, Fuel Cell), By Application (Goods Transportation, Passenger Transportation), By Component (Camera, RADAR, LiDAR), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 To 2030

3D Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Printer Type, By Technology, By Software, By Application, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

Prominent Market Players

Baxter, BD, Smiths Medical, and Terumo Corporation are some of the prominent players operating in the home infusion therapy market. In 2023, Fresenius Kabi partnered with Premier, Inc. to offer cost and term advantages for the Ivenix Infusion System, enhancing infusion pump dependability and ease of use.

In Conclusion

Due to the various advantages, such as cost-effectiveness, easy adaptability, and recent advances in technical innovations, the home infusion therapy market is poised for lucrative growth in the coming years.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database