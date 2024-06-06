Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Poised to Hit USD 3,755.9 Million by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.6%

The global automatic tire inflation system market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 2,178.1 million in 2023, driven by the telematics integration. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2033 and reaching a total valuation of approximately USD 3,755.9 Million by 2033.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the automatic tire inflation system market is the smart cities and infrastructure. In smart cities, ATIS can be integrated into infrastructure to monitor and manage tire pressure in public transportation and commercial vehicle fleets, improving urban mobility and safety.

ATIS increasingly converges with other vehicle safety and connectivity technologies, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems. ATIS can help vehicle manufacturers and operators meet emission standards by improving fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions as environmental regulations become stricter.

ATIS manufacturers offer more customizable solutions to cater to various vehicle types and applications, which can expand its adoption in diverse industries. Collaboration between ATIS providers, vehicle manufacturers, and technology companies can drive innovation and the development of integrated solutions that are more accessible to a broader range of customers.

The data collected by ATIS can be monetized by offering insights and analytics services, creating an additional revenue stream for ATIS providers. Innovations in materials and manufacturing techniques can lead to more durable and cost-effective ATIS components, making the technology more accessible.

Key Takeaways from the Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Report:

The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2033.

By sales channel, the OEM segment to account for a share of 47.5% in 2023.

From 2023 to 2033, the automatic tire inflation system market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6%.

By 2033, the market value of the automatic tire inflation system is expected to reach USD 3,755.9 million.

Leading Key Players:



Dana Incorporated

Meritor, Inc.

EnPro Industries, Inc.

Nexter Group

Servitech Industries, Inc.

Hendrickson USA, LLC

Tire Pressure Control International Ltd.

PTG Reifendruckregelsysteme GmbH

Aperia Technologies, Inc.

Systems GmbH

Bigfoot Equipment Ltd.

Tibus Offload Ltd. & Co. KG

AIR CTI

FTL Technology Limited

Col-Ven S.A.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company launched the Goodyear IntelliTire Max, a next-generation ATIS that combines real-time tire pressure monitoring with intelligent inflation capabilities. The system is designed to improve fuel efficiency, extend tire life, and reduce downtime.

In the same year, Michelin introduced the Michelin Zen@Terra, a comprehensive solution that enables users to adjust the air pressure in tractor tires. Michelin also acquired Masternaut (France), a significant European telematics company. Telematics has a significant role in user-friendly and data-driven TPMS, which can be integrated with onboard ATIS/CTIS.

In 2021, Dana Incorporated entered a strategic alliance with Hyliion Inc. to bolster its market position and drive toward sustainability.

In the same year, Transense Technologies plc collaborated with Bridgestone Corporation to develop and market a new generation of ATIS for commercial vehicles.

Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

Tractors

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Utility Vehicles

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Component:

Hub Caps

Hoses

Axle & Wheel Component

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

