Global Submucosal Lifting Agent Market Set to Achieve Significant Growth with a 6.9% CAGR by 2033

The global submucosal lifting agent market is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the next decade. According to recent projections, the market value is expected to surge from USD 114.2 million in 2023 to an impressive USD 222.6 million by 2033.

This robust growth trajectory follows a year-over-year expansion rate of 6.8% in 2023, building on an end-of-year market valuation of USD 106.9 million in 2022.

Submucosal lifting agents play a critical role in modern medical procedures. These substances are injected into the submucosal layer to create a separation between the mucous membrane and the underlying tissue, facilitating enhanced visibility and maneuverability during endoscopic procedures. This technique significantly improves the efficiency and safety of these procedures.

Commonly used submucosal lifting agents include sodium hyaluronate, cellulose, absorbable starch polymers, and poloxamers. These agents are favored for their biocompatibility and their ability to form a temporary cushion, thereby enhancing the endoscopic process.

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders are key drivers behind the market’s expansion. Advances in medical technology and the continuous development of new and improved submucosal lifting agents are expected to further propel market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

By ingredients, sodium hyaluronate segment contributed around USD 30.4 million in 2022. Sodium hyaluronate, a natural glycosaminoglycan, aids wound healing, inflammation, and cell interactions, making it vital in submucosal lifting agents.

in 2022. Sodium hyaluronate, a natural glycosaminoglycan, aids wound healing, inflammation, and cell interactions, making it vital in submucosal lifting agents. By application, early-stage cancer contributed around USD 34.9 million in 2022. Submucosal lifting agents aid in endoscopic resection of early-stage gastrointestinal cancers, cushioning lesions and reducing procedure times for effective removal.

in 2022. Submucosal lifting agents aid in endoscopic resection of early-stage gastrointestinal cancers, cushioning lesions and reducing procedure times for effective removal. By end user, hospitals contributed around USD 39.5 million in 2022. Due to the demand for surgical procedures and the use of sophisticated medical facilities, hospitals dominate the market for submucosal lifting agent.

in 2022. Due to the demand for surgical procedures and the use of sophisticated medical facilities, hospitals dominate the market for submucosal lifting agent. By region, North America held the dominant share in the world in 2022 contributing around USD 44.6 million. The North America region dominates the submucosal lifting agent market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates.

“The market for precise, minimally invasive endoscopic operations is being shaped by cutting-edge developments in submucosal lifting agents” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

Steris and Ovesco Endoscopy AG are two of the key players leading in the postoperative panniculus retractor market. In order to gain a larger market share, these companies participate in acquisitions and launch new products that provide affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.

In May 2023, Ovesco Endoscopy AG has acquired distribution from Fides Medical BV, allowing Ovesco to sell products directly in Belgium and Luxemburg from June 2023. This move aligns with Ovesco’s strategy to match Fides’ high-quality service to local hospitals, while also fulfilling corporate responsibility.

In April 2023, Steris’ ASCENDO™ Submucosal Lifting Agent offers quality endoscopic lift, optimal height and duration, and a prefilled syringe for easy, safe resection procedures. It is biocompatible and sterile, making it a convenient and effective solution for endoscopic procedures.

Key Companies Profiled:

Laborie

STERIS

Olympus America

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omnimed Ltd™

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS

Micro-Tech Endoscopy

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

Key Market Segments Covered in Submucosal Lifting Agent Industry Research:

By Ingredient:

Poloxamer 188 and Polyoxyl-15-hydroxystearate

Gellan gum and Polysaccharide

Sodium Hyaluronate

Cellulose

Absorbable Starch Polymers

Poloxamers

By Application:

Polyps

Adenomas

Early-stage Cancers

Gastrointestinal Mucosal Lesions

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

