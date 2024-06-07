Versatility of Cocoa Butter Market Growth to USD 10,558.9 Million by 2033, Reports Future Market Insights

It is projected that the global cocoa butter market will be worth USD 8,890.5 million in 2023. By 2033, this amount is anticipated to have grown at a 1.7% CAGR to USD 10,558.9 million.

Cocoa butter is a great source of Vitamin E, which supports vision and maintains brain and skin quality. These nutritional benefits positively help the sales of cocoa butter during the forecast period. Apart from that, the availability of a wide variety of chocolate flavors is something that has increased the usage of cocoa butter. This is valid, especially in the case of developing countries, where certain types of flavors are new for customers present in these countries. This is expected to increase the demand for cocoa butter during the forecast period.

There is also an increasing need for cocoa butter, especially from bakeries and confectionaries. This is because of an increase in the sales of pastries, and cocoa butter is one of the most important ingredients for making pastries of certain flavors. This is expected to increase the sales of cocoa butter during the forecast period. A study conducted by certain scientists found that dark chocolates made with cocoa butter contain more flavonoids than any other kind of chocolate. The flavonoids are responsible for lowering high blood pressure. These also aid in overcoming age-related memory issues.

According to the research conducted by FMI, it was inferred that Europe might be the largest market for cocoa butter during the forecast period. Europe is home to some of the best chocolate manufacturers who are based in Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, and Italy.

Key Takeaways:

According to FMI, the United States market is expanding at a CAGR of 33.0% due to the increasing demand for confectionary in 2022.

The German market is anticipated to be growing at a CAGR of 31.0% in the year 2022

The Japanese market is showing promise of growing to a CAGR of 7.0% in the same year.

FMI observed that the market of Australia grew at a CAGR of 1.1% in 2022

The Chinese market expanded at a CAGR of 4.8% in 2022 due to consumer awareness of sustainable products.

India showed a CAGR of 3.3% in 2022 as the effect of the combined causes of sustainability and a growing consumer preference for protein-rich items.

The United Kingdom market inflated at a CAGR of 2.1% in 2022, based on research done by FMI. This lower CAGR is due to price and availability fluctuations.

Competitive Landscape:

Keeping an eye out towards sustainable development, the key players of the market are making use of sustainable ingredients to ensure that they take the best possible steps, mainly for the improvement of the lifestyle of farmers.

Recent Developments:

In August 2022, Olam Agri appointed Ashish Pande as country head in Nigeria.

In May 2022, Barry Callebaut opened a new Chocolate Academy Center in Casablanca, Morocco.

Key Players in the Cocoa Butter Market

Cargill Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Shirin Asal Food Industrial Group PJSC, Olam International Ltd, SunOpta Inc., Natra SA, Bolmay Cocoa, ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation, JB Foods Ltd., Jindal Drugs Pvt. Ltd., and other notable companies are key players in the global cocoa and chocolate industry.

Key Segment in Cocoa Butter Market

By Product Type:

Natural

Deodorized

Semi-Deodorized

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Form:

Blocks

Powder

Liquid

By End Use:

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

