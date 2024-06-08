Swelling Demand For Healthcare AI Market Booming in Size in 2024

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The healthcare artificial intelligence market is projected to grow from USD 7.23 billion in 2023 to USD 169.7 billion by 2030, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42% from 2024 to 2030.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3166/healthcare-ai-market/

List of the Key Companies in the Healthcare AI Market includes

Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, and iCarbonX. and Other.

Healthcare AI Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Healthcare AI market into the following segments and subsegments:

Healthcare Ai Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Software Solutions

Hardware

Services

Healthcare Ai Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Medical Imaging & Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Therapy Planning

Hospital Workflow

Wearables

Virtual Assistants

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Healthcare AI in these regions till the forecast period

North America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

Detailed TOC of Healthcare AI Market Research Report 2024-2030

Section 1. Overview to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification Healthcare AI market, Applications, Market Segment by

Section 2.The Objective of the Healthcare AI market research Study.

Section 3. Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical tools

Section 4 and 5. Healthcare AI Market Trend Analysis, Consumer Behaviour Challenges, Drivers, Marketing Channels, and Value Chain Analysis

Section 6 and 7. Market analysis, segmentation analysis, and features should be displayed.

Section 8 and 9. Show Threats to new entrants, market conditions, and the five forces (buyer/supplier bargaining power)

Section 10 and 11.Demonstrate Geographic Analysis comparison, leading nations, and opportunities; customer behaviour

Continue….

