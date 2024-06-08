Global Respiratory Devices Industry Inhales Strong Growth, Reaching US$69 Billion by 2034 at 9.9% CAGR | FMI

The Global Respiratory Devices Industry is experiencing a significant upsurge, fueled by a multitude of factors. According to a recent industry analysis, the market is projected to reach a staggering US$26,873.7 million in 2024 and climb even higher to US$69,072.5 million by 2034. This translates to a stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.90%, signifying a robust expansion within the respiratory devices market.

The surge in demand for respiratory devices is underpinned by a confluence of factors. The market for therapeutic respiratory devices has experienced substantial growth in recent years, fueled by the escalating prevalence of respiratory diseases on a global scale. Additionally, a burgeoning elderly population and an increased awareness of the pivotal role early diagnosis and treatment play in managing such conditions contribute to the market’s poised expansion.

The Therapeutic Global Respiratory Devices Industry is anticipated to reach US$ 50.6 billion in value in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7%, reaching US$ 80.2 billion.

The product landscape of the therapeutic Global Respiratory Devices Industry encompasses a wide range of devices, including inhalers, nebulizers, ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, and oxygen concentrators. These devices are utilized in various settings, including hospitals, clinics, home care, and ambulatory care centers.

As governments and healthcare organizations across the globe strive to improve healthcare infrastructure, access to medical facilities, and patient outcomes, the demand for therapeutic respiratory devices is expected to continue rising. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of respiratory support devices, resulting in increased investments in research and development to introduce more advanced and effective solutions.

Global Respiratory Devices Industry Key Takeaways:

Existence of modern healthcare facilities in the United States and Canada, the therapeutic respiratory devices market?in North America gained over 36% market share in 2021.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to expand the quickest throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as increased asthma incidence in adults and children, as well as technology improvements.

Additionally, the market expansion would be aided by rising healthcare awareness and improved healthcare infrastructure.

The clinical trial of Tempol for the treatment of COVID-19 by Adams Respiratory Therapeutics Inc. has surpassed enrollment expectations.

Inc. has surpassed enrollment expectations. COPD is estimated to affect 10% of adults aged 75 and older in the United States, according to the Journal of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

According to statistics issued by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), an estimated 100 million people with asthma are expected to be diagnosed by 2025.

Global Respiratory Devices Industry Competitive Landscape:

Carefusion Corporation, G.E. Healthcare, Chart industries, Philips Healthcare, Compumedics Ltd., Smiths Medical, Covidien PLC, Invacare, Fisher and Paykel, and Mindray are some of the major respiratory device companies.

Acquisitions and mergers, the launch of new products and services, partnerships and joint ventures, MoU agreements, V.C. and funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion, among other noteworthy activities by key players in the therapeutic Global Respiratory Devices Industry, are among the key strategic developments in the competitive landscape.

Acapella, a select blue vibratory PAP therapy device, was released by Smiths Medical in April 2021. It is a drug-free supplementary therapy for people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and lung illness that aids in the evacuation of secretions.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. finalized the acquisition of BioTelemetry, Inc., a firm located in the United States, in February 2021. This aided in the expansion of Philips’ product line, resulting in increased sales of therapeutic respiratory devices.

Key Segments from the Global Respiratory Devices Industry:

By Product:

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Auto-titrating Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices

Oxygen Concentrator Fixed Oxygen Concentrators Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Ventilators Adult Ventilators Neonatal Ventilators

Inhalers Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) Soft Mist Inhaler (SMI)

Nebulizers Compressor-based Nebulizers Piston-based Hand-held Nebulizers Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Humidifiers Heated Humidifiers Passover Humidifiers Integrated Humidifiers Built-in Humidifiers Standalone Humidifiers

Others

By Application:

COPD

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Asthma

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

By End-use:

Hospital

Homecare Settings

Emergency Centres

