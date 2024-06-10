Lucintel Forecasts UK Composites Market to Reach $0.7 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the UK composites market is projected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2030 from $0.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy industries; the UK composites market will also see increased demand due to the need for materials that offer corrosion and chemical resistance in the construction industry.

Browse 127 figures / charts and 101 tables in this 241 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in UK composites market by end use application (aerospace and defense, transportation, wind energy, construction, and others), fiber type (glass composites, and carbon composites), resin type (polyester composites, epoxy composites, vinyl ester composites, PA composites, PP composites, and other), and manufacturing process (hand layup, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layup, and others).

Lucintel forecast that wind energy will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to due to increasing potential demand for bigger, stronger, more durable composite turbine blades.

Glass composites will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing use of glass composites in various applications.

GKN Aerospace, BAE Systems, Hexcel, Bombardien, NP Aerospace, Princess, Sunseeker, Exel Composites, and MHI Vestas Offshore Wind are among the major UK composites providers.

