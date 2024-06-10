Electric Utility Vehicles Market Eyes USD 38,550.2 Million by 2033 with Significant 15.4% CAGR

The electric utility vehicles market is valued at USD 9,203.8 Million as of 2023. The market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 38,550.2 Million by 2033 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the period 2023-2033.

There has been an increasing awareness regarding the impact of harmful emissions on the environment. Owing to this, the governments have been taking proactive steps to tackle pollution. This has led to governments incentivizing people who make use of electric utility vehicles.

Initially, the cost of the battery used in electric utility vehicles was more than USD 1000. However, with the advancements in technology, the cost has come down to USD 100. This might increase the demand for electric utility vehicles during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the electric utility vehicles market has witnessed a number of buyers in the agricultural sector. This is because of the fact that there were a number of cases of crops getting spoiled due to vehicular emissions. This might well increase the sales of electric utility vehicles during the forecast period.

Moreover, the users are of the view that the application of electric utility vehicles offers high convenience as these are easy to charge. This might as well surge the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the cost associated with charging electric vehicles is much less as compared to the usage of fuels.

However, the growth of E-commerce market represents massive opportunity for the market of electric utility vehicles. This is owing to the fact that the electric utility vehicles seamlessly carry out the task of logistics.

Key Takeaways from the Electric Utility Vehicles Market Report:

Based on the regional analysis, North America is the largest market.

Based on the country analysis, USA is the largest market, having a share of 26.8%.

The Germany market has a share of 13.7%.

The Japan market has a share of 1.4%.

The Australia market has a share of 0.6%

The China electric utility vehicles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

The India market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The UK market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Based on battery type, the lithium-ion battery has the highest market share of 73.4%.

Based on application, the commercial segment has the largest market share.

Based on propulsion, the pure electric segment has the highest share in the electric utility vehicles market.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the market are mainly investing large amounts on technological upgradation. Apart from that, the companies are also focusing on mergers in order to expand their market.

Some of the recent developments in the electric utility vehicles market are:

In September 2022, Bollinger Motors and Wabash announced joint development to produce last-mile refrigerated delivery electric truck.

Leading Key Players:

Tesla

Hyundai Motor Group

General Motor Company

Mahindra Electric Mobility

Columbia Vehicle Group

Star EV Corporation

Neuron EV

Bollinger Motors

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

Electric Utility Vehicles Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Electric ATVs

Electric UTVs

Electric Utility Carts

Electric Shuttle Carts

By Battery Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

By Drive Type:

2WD

4WD

AWD

By Application:

Commercial Transport

Recreation

Agriculture

Industrial

Others

By Propulsion:

Pure Electric

Hybrid Electric

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe

