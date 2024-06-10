Manufacturers Develop Fish Collagen Peptides Beverages for Fitness Trainers as Post-workout Drink | Know More with FMI

The fish collagen peptides market is predicted to capture a valuation of US$ 783.75 million in 2023, and is projected to rise to US$ 1,217.14 million by 2033. The market is estimated at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The rising bone damage, weakness, and nutrition deficiencies increase the demand for fish collagen peptides. The manufacturers are developing food & beverages by increasing the adoption of fish collagen peptides to improve health and maintain proper nutrition. The growing popularity of high protein supplements to concern about healthy lifestyles is driving the market opportunities.

The pharmaceutical sector is increasingly adopting fish collagen peptides to fix patients’ pain and fasten the healing process. Innovative products with cutting-edge technologies fuel market opportunities during the forecast period. Consumers’ growing awareness of improving digestion, promoting a healthy heart, and reducing skin-related issues are driving the market expansion. The cosmetic industry is raising the demand for fish collagen peptides to promote healthy skin and hair.

Innovation of Beauty Products in the Cosmetic Industry Upsurge the Market Growth

The cosmetic industry innovates products related to hair, nails, skin, and others. Adopting fish collagen peptides in these beauty products to remove dull skin, wrinkles, aging, and dark spots are flourishing the market size. The top beauty industries are increasing the demand for fish collagen peptides to make serums, shampoo, lotion, nail paints, creams, and concealers.

Manufacturers focus on consumers’ expectations and develop organic and non-toxic beauty products that expand market opportunities. The growing popularity of make-up to look beautiful among millennials fuels market opportunities. Due to changing lifestyles and busy schedules, consumers need to care more about their skin and hair routines. The innovation of these beauty products is genuinely a key solution to maintaining their look stylish with personal care.

Key Takeaways:

  • The fish collagen peptidesmarket is expected to have a valuation of US$ 1,217.14 million by 2033.
  • With a CAGR of 4.5%, the global market is increasing from 2023 to 2033.
  • The United States fish collagen peptides marketis anticipated to secure a maximum share through 2033.
  • In the historical period, the market secured a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2022.
  • In the historical period, the market captured US$ 752.88 million between 2017 and 2022.

Who is Winning?

The key players are making efforts by investing huge amounts in the global market to acquire maximum profits. The essential players are doing deep research on the market and developing innovative products that satisfy consumers’ requirements. These players adopt marketing tactics, including mergers, product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Other Key Players in the Market are:

  • A. Gelatin Inc
  • GELITA AG
  • Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd
  • Norland Products
  • Amicogen
  • Nitta Gelatin India Limited
  • BHN Co., Ltd
  • Lapi Gelatine
  • Rousselot
  • Nippi Collagen NA Inc
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • HealthyHey Nutrition
  • Vivesa Holding S.R.O.
  • Hainan Huayan Collagen Biotech Co. Ltd
  • Connoils

Recent Developments in the Fish Collagen Peptides Market are:

  • In February 2019, Capsugel, a healthcare company, announced a new agreement with Quadra Chemical Ltd to upsurge its business in Canada. This agreement was held to increase the sales of healthy nutrients and ingredients.
  • In 2018, Amicogen, a biotechnology company, signed a deal with Kang Maislin to establish a fish collagen peptides facility in South Korea.

Fish Collagen Peptides Market by Category

By Source:

  • Fins
  • Skin
  • Scales
  • Bones

By Application:

  • Nutraceuticals
  • Food & Beverages
  • Agriculture
  • Cosmetics
  • Animal Nutrition
  • Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • East Asia
  • The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

