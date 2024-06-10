Legal Services Market Set to Reach US$ 400 Billion by 2022, Driven by Manufacturers and Growth Factors

The predicted period, which runs from 2022 to 2032, calls for the global market for legal services to produce US$ 627.12 billion while expanding at a CAGR of 4.6%. The market is projected to produce $400 billion in revenue in 2022. The rising use of cutting-edge technology in the delivery of legal services will spur the industry’s growth in the upcoming years.

Additionally, a strong focus on maintaining openness in client relationships is anticipated to fuel industry expansion. Furthermore, when more secure/confidential procedures are incorporated into the process, it is anticipated that the legal services sector would grow more quickly.

Additionally, a noteworthy industry development is the growth of alternative legal service providers (ALSPs). ALSPs are non-traditional, specialized businesses that focus on providing in-demand legal services such as contract administration, litigation support, electronic discovery, contract attorneys and staffing, document review, intellectual property management, and contract administration.

They generally focus on the “business of law,” providing services to businesses and law firms by combining their legal, commercial, and technology expertise. Businesses are increasingly turning to ALSPs for a variety of routine legal services, while law firms are outsourcing to ALSPs non-revenue-generating tasks including project management, business analysis, billing, and spending.

Asia Pacific accounted for a sizeable chunk of the market in 2020 because of the rising acceptance of legal and regulatory requirements, particularly in China and India. Legal service providers, for instance, have started to supply cutting-edge cross-border judicial services to their business clients in India, creating sizable prospects for the nation to flourish. The market participants, however, are focusing their efforts on growing their consumer base and gaining an advantage over their rivals.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By service type, corporate legal services accounted for 25% of total revenue in 2021

By firm size, legal services through big firms contributed over 36% of the global market share

S to be a promising market for legal services, expected to flourish at a 4.5% CAGR

K to be a key contributor to the market for legal services, registering a 4.4% CAGR

India and China register identical growth trajectories, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% each

Global legal services market to grow nearly 1.6x from 2022 to 2032

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global legal services market include Baker & McKenzie, Clifford Chance LLP, Deloitte, DLA Piper, Ernst & Young (E&Y), Kirkland & Ellis LLP, KPMG, LATHAM & WATKINS LLP, PwC and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, among others. Recent key developments among players are:

In November 2021, EY announced the acquisition of TAO Leadership Development, Inc., a consultancy focused on supporting fast-paced cultural change and organizational transformation in organizations. The purchase sought to accelerate the growth of EY People Advisory Services by boosting the firm’s well-known technology-enabled transformational leadership and culture change capabilities.

In July 2022, Kirkland & Ellis advised I Squared Capital, and its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III on a definitive agreement to acquire VLS Environmental Solutions (“VLS”) from Aurora Capital Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm, in connection with the acquisition.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Legal Services market presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Services Type (Taxation, Real Estate, Litigation, Bankruptcy, Labor/Employment, and Corporate), Firm Size (Large Firms, Medium Firms, and Small Firms), Provider (Private Practicing Attorneys, Legal Business Firms, Government Departments and Others) & Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Segments Covered in the Legal Services Industry Survey

Legal Services Market by Service Type:

Legal Services for Taxation

Legal Services for Real Estate

Legal Services for Litigation

Legal Services for Bankruptcy

Legal Services for Labor/Employment

Legal Services for Corporate

Legal Services Market by Firm Size:

Large Legal Services Firms

Medium Legal Services Firms

Small Legal Services Firms

Legal Services Market by Provider:

Legal Services by Private Practicing Attorneys

Legal Services by Legal Business Firms

Legal Services by Government Departments

Legal Services by Other Providers

Legal Services Market by Region:

North America Legal Services Market

Europe Legal Services Market

Asia Pacific Legal Services Market

Latin America Legal Services Market

Middle East & Africa Legal Services Market

