Global Pulmonary Function Testing Device Market will advance at a CAGR of 4.8%, reaching a Market Valuation of USD 268.0 million by 2034 FMI Report

The global pulmonary function testing device market is forecasted to reach a USD 167.3 million market valuation in 2024. The subject market shall advance at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach USD 268.0 million by 2034. Various market drivers can be identified to fuel the growth of the subject market.

Chronic respiratory diseases are seen to have increased in the past few years. The main reason behind this is the traces of the COVID-19 virus and its variants. These diseases have created serious breathing issues for many people, which require pulmonary function assistance. Therefore, this is the fundamental driver for the subject market.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19254

Technological development has helped various healthcare sector players innovate their products and services. This innovation delivers optimum comfort to patients and surgeons. Consequently, integrating technology into traditional systems is encouraged, propelling market growth.

Key players and governments have made investments in improving the healthcare sector. This encourages existing players to innovate their products and services in the global pulmonary function testing device market, another crucial market driver for the subject market.

Despite various drivers, it needs to be noted that the subject market needs to advance more promisingly, which was the case in the historic period. The main reason behind this is the decline in cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to a significant decrease, the urgency of pulmonary testing devices has yet to be seen, which reduces the demand. Hence, this is one of the barriers for the market under consideration, causing it to retard the growth rate.

Apart from this, the affordability of testing equipment is under question. Due to this, the target audience of the subject market is limited. Consequently, the growth opportunities for the market are reduced drastically.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The South Korean market registers the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the subject market for the forecasted period.

The Japanese market registers the second-fastest growth rate among the Asian market at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The next decade shall help the American market to advance at a moderate CAGR of 5.1%.

Handheld devices are the market segment for the global pulmonary function testing device market that secures 60% of the market share, which is the largest.

“The spirometry tests form a substantial market segment that has the potential to drive the market under consideration, holding about 46% of the market share. This allows the subject market to get influenced due to the surge in the demand for the test kits ordered by hospitals and clinics,” says the FMI analyst.

Request Customization of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-19254

Competitive Landscape:

Various competitors within the global pulmonary function testing device market actively participate in helping the market grow. Additionally, these players develop their products and services to help respective segments contribute significantly to the market’s growth.

In May 2023, Medtronic acquired EOFlow Co. Ltd. This strategic move has helped the organization explore the market and diversify its existing offerings to expand in the market.

In February 2024, Philips developed a high-power and fast-motorized mobile C-arm that will help surgeons deliver better surgeries. This will also help them treat patients better, thereby giving them better comfort.

Key Companies Profiled:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medical Equipment Europe

Medtronic

Minato Holdings Inc.

Morgan Scientific Inc.

Pulmonary Function Testing Device Market- Key Segments

By Product Type:

Handheld

Tabletop

By Test Type:

Spirometry

Lung Volume Test

Gas Diffusion Test

Exercise Stress Test

High Altitude Simulation Testing

Others

By Application:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Asthma

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Others

By End Use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

A Full Report on Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19254

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube