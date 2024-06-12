News: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 521.3 billion by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2024 | Pointing to Capture Largest Growth in 2030 by leading companies Alphabet Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Baidu, Inc. (China) and other….

The global artificial Intelligence (AI) market is expected to grow at 35% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 521.3 billion by 2030 from 35 USD billion in 2022.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Leading Players in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market:

Alphabet Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Baidu, Inc. (China), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (US), Huawei (China), Alibaba Cloud (China). and other.

This report segments based on types are:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Offering, 2022-2028, (In USD Billion)

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network

Software

Application Program Interface (API)

Machine Learning Framework

Services

Deployment And Integration

Support And Maintenance

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Technology, 2022-2028, (In USD Billion)

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Other Technology

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Business Function, 2022-2028, (In USD Billion)

Marketing And Sales

Security

Finance

Law

Human Resource

Other Business Function ()

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Vertical 2022-2028, (In USD Billion)

BFSI

Retail And Ecommerce

Telecommunication And It

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Automotive

Government And Defense

Manufacturing

Energy And Utilities

Other Verticals (Education, Media And Entertainment And Travel And Hospitality)

Regional Analysis for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

Reasons To Buy The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report:

➼ In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional levels.

➼ Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

➼ Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography, and others.

➼ Historical and future market research in terms of size, share growth, volume, and sales.

➼ Major changes and assessment in market dynamics and developments.

➼ Emerging key segments and regions

➼ Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will provide you with a report according to your wishes.

Customization services available with the report:

-20% customization.

-Five Countries can be added as per your choice.

-Five Companies can added as per your choice.

– customization upto 40 hours.

-Post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

