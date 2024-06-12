News: Building Information Modeling Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 15.1 billion by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Building Information Modeling Market 2024 | Pointing to Capture Largest Growth in 2030 by leading companies Autodesk Inc., Asite Solution, Beck Technology Ltd., Bentley Systems Incorporated and other….

The global Building Information Modeling market size was valued at USD 5.13 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030.

Building Information Modeling Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Building Information Modeling Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Leading Players in the Global Building Information Modeling Market:

Autodesk Inc., Asite Solution, Beck Technology Ltd., Bentley Systems Incorporated, AVEVA Group Plc, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pentagon Solution Ltd. and other.

This report segments based on types are:

Building Information Modeling Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Software

Services

Building Information Modeling Market by Deployment, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

On-Premise

Cloud

Building Information Modeling Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Industrial

Building Information Modeling Market by End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Contractor

Engineers & Developers

Architects

Regional Analysis for Building Information Modeling Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Building Information Modeling Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

