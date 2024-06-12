News: Web 3.0 Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 46.08 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Web 3.0 Market 2024 | Pointing to Capture Largest Growth in 2030 by leading companies Polkadot (Web3 Foundation), Helium Systems Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd and other….

The web 3.0 market is expected to grow at 44% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 46.08 Billion by 2030 from USD 1.74 Billion in 2023.

Web 3.0 Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Web 3.0 Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Leading Players in the Global Web 3.0 Market:

Polkadot (Web3 Foundation), Helium Systems Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd, Decentraland, Biance, Alchemy Insights Inc., Antier Solutions, Kusama, Zel Technologies Limited, Filecoin, Kadena LLC, Polygon Technology, Liverpeer, Inc., Terra, Coinbase Global Inc. and other.

This report segments based on types are:

Web 3.0 Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Ubiquity

Semantic Web

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3D Graphics

Web 3.0 Market By Blockchain Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Public

Private

Consortium

Hybrid

Web 3.0 Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Cryptocurrency

Conversational AI

Data And Transactional Storage

Payments

Smart Contract

Web 3.0 Market By Organization Size, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Web 3.0 Market By End Use, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

BFSI

E-Commerce & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

It & Telecommunication

Regional Analysis for Web 3.0 Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Web 3.0 Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Web 3.0 market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Web 3.0 market.

